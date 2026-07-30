We’ve all had those days when you just don’t feel like hitting the gym, but if this viral moment featuring a fledgling social media influencer and one of the greatest athletes of all time proves anything, it’s that you never know what might happen if you make the effort to workout when you least want to.

On July 29, 2026, a lady known as @spoileddchickk2 took to Instagram to share a crazy clip with her 50,000+ followers, revealing that 4-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal had stopped by her station while she was exercising with the cables.

Having set her camera up to record the gym session, Shaq couldn’t resist the urge to get in on the act. So, as the lady’s back was turned, the basketball great looked directly at her camera and began to dance. At this point, the content creator spotted the star on her phone but did not know who was interrupting her flow.

Finding humor in the spontaneous social media collab, the influencer turned around to be greeted by a sporting icon, but at this point, she had no idea who he was.

‘Spoileddchickk2’ Explains How the Viral Moment With Shaq went down

“I’m just at the gym, just working out,” explained the content creator. “I really did not want to come to the gym today … but I just went anyway. And then I ran into this really tall guy.”

The dedicated gym goer said she had been “irritated” and “bloated” before her session and didn’t want to go, but fortunately, her workout served up some unexpected comedy relief.

Apparently, “spoileddchickk2” did not know straight away that her new gym partner was an NBA icon. “I asked him what his name was, he told his name was Lebron James,” she recounts.

Just looking to have some fun, Shaq proceeded to “motivate” the lady in his charismatic style, before posing for the camera one again. “You never know who you are going to bump into at the gym,” said the influencer of her chance meeting with a sporting legend. “The day that you don’t feel like going is where you need to f****g go,” she asserted.

Still, despite the hilarity of this moment, we don’t advise the invasion of other people’s gym space. That kind of activity remains reserved for globally famous superstars!

To follow spoiledchickk2 on Instagram, click here.