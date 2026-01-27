Last month, The Palms Las Vegas was named “host hotel” for the 2026 Olympia Weekend. As part of a broader expansion, Olympia organizers have just completed a deal clearing the way to host its two main stage productions in an Arena, creating expanded access to bodybuilding’s biggest night.

Olympia President Dan Solomon explains: “After spending six years in a theater environment, the decision to crown this year’s champions at the nearby Orleans Arena allows us to fully scale our presentation while amplifying the intensity and prestige of the fitness industry’s premier event.”

Olympia Owner Jake Wood adds: “Returning to the Orleans Arena creates meaningful benefits for fans and athletes. The expanded seating capacity opens the door to welcoming more attendees, while creating greater flexibility for an elevated production experience, VIP Suites, and a wider range of ticket prices, including more affordable seating options.”

Presented by NewTech and brought to you by Integralmedica, the 2026 Olympia will take place the last weekend of September. The Expo remains at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Ticketing info is coming soon. For more info, including qualifier lists and event details, visit MrOlympia.com.