Organizers of the Olympia announced today that the Palms Casino Resort has been selected as the official host hotel of Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend, marking an exciting new chapter for the event that sits atop the world of bodybuilding and fitness. Following a 700 million-dollar multifaceted renovation, the Palms is re-emerging for its luxury and modern energy, an ideal home for the Olympia’s global fan base.

The Palms’ world-class culinary lineup, nightlife, spa and pool scene provide an array of experiences tailored to every type of Olympia guest- including the iconic Ghostbar, perched high above the Strip, providing one of the most striking skyline views in the city. With a reputation for blending sophistication and fun, the Palms captures the spirit of Las Vegas while offering the comfort and convenience that Olympia attendees expect.

The 2026 Olympia will take place Sept. 24-27

Olympia President Dan Solomon shares, “Coming off an incredibly successful 2025 event, one of our objectives for 2026 is to create a series of new and elevated experiences, while also making the visit to Vegas a bit more affordable for fans, media, exhibitors and sponsors. The Palms aligns perfectly with that mission. We’ll have more announcements soon detailing some additional changes aimed at welcoming an even broader audience.”

Visit the travel page at MrOlympia.com to learn more about securing your room at the Palms for the 2026 Olympia Weekend!