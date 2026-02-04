A new business-to-business initiative will connect brands with qualified wholesale buyers in a focused, results-driven environment at the 2026 Olympia Weekend. The launch of OB2B reflects the Olympia’s broader commitment to creating growth opportunities for sponsors and exhibitors that extend beyond the 600,000 square-foot expo experience.

Eric Hillman, a pioneer and visionary in sports supplement distribution, will oversee this new program. Hillman shares, “Working with Jake Wood and Dan Solomon to bring this program to the world’s most prestigious fitness event is a big win for all brands looking to grow, expand distribution, and connect at the highest level.”

The Olympia Expo returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center September 25-26, while its iconic championship stage production pivots to the Orleans Arena, clearing the way for a significant increase in attendees. The Palms will serve as the official host hotel.

More info about the new OB2B program and Buyer Registration details will be released soon. Send inquiries to contact@mrolympia.com

