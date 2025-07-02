Ronnie Coleman was forced to cancel a tour of the UK and Europe after suffering with what his family called a “serious medical condition.” Now, that condition has been confirmed as a serious blood infection according to an official update.

The eight-time Mr Olympia, now 61, was admitted to hospital on Sunday June 29 as per an Instagram message posted by his family, leading his fans and peers to send their heartfelt messages of support.

Now, in an update posted July 1, Coleman’s close ones have provided more information on this troubling and fast-moving story. “Ronnie has been transferred to a specialized medical facility to receive the highest level of care available,” read a statement distributed to Coleman’s almost twelve million Instagram followers. “He us currently being treated for an infection in his bloodstream and remains under close, intensive medical supervision.”

Family confirms Ronnie Coleman is suffering with a blood infection

While the statement did not disclose the precise infection that Coleman has been diagnosed with, it did provide plenty of hope. “While his condition remains complex, there have been encouraging signs of progress,” continued the statement. “At this stage, key evaluations and treatments are ongoing, and Ronnie continues to fight with the strength and resilience that define him.”

The family also took the time to acknowledge the flood of support that has been bestowed upon The King in recent days. “We are grateful for the overwhelming support and kindness shown by fans, friends, and the entire community,” read the message. “Please continue to keep Ronnie in your thoughts and prayers. Updates will be shared as they become available through official channels.”

Muscle & Fitness continues to join with the bodybuilding community to pray that “The King,” Ronnie Coleman makes a full recovery from this battle. For further official updates, click here to follow his Instagram account.