25 Foods You Shouldn't Eat
Cut these foods out from your diet—now and forever.Read article
Cut these foods out from your diet—now and forever.Read article
These girls with muscles may inspire more than the muscular men out there.Read article
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
Some of the best bodies we've ever seen.Read article
Sponsored Content
Six Star® 100% Whey Protein Plus is the smarter choice to help support recovery and fuel training. Packed with scientifically researched key ingredients that build more muscle and increase strength, 100% Whey Protein Plus is scientifically superior to regular protein. Delivering quality BCAAs, glutamine and creatine, Six Star provides the delicious premium protein formulas you need that fit any active lifestyle. Trust what these pros trust, and get Six Star Whey 100% Protein Plus today!
Six Star® 100% Whey Protein Plus is enhanced with core ingredients clinically shown to build more muscle and strength than "regular" whey protein alone and is loaded with micro-filtered whey proteins, fast-absorbing BCAAs, and glutamine to help you recover from your workouts.
THE PROOF IS IN THE RESEARCH
Core Ingredients Scientifically Shown to Build More Muscle
In a six-week, double-blind study on 36 test subjects with at least three years of weight-training experience, subjects using the core ingredients in Six Star® Whey Protein Plus gained 4 times the lean muscle than those using a placebo (8.8 vs. 2.0 lbs.).
Core Ingredients Shown to be Superior to Regular Whey Protein
Regular whey protein is good, but the core ingredients in Six Star® Whey Protein Plus are shown to be superior to regular whey protein. In the same six-week study, subjects using the core ingredients in Six Star® Whey Protein Plus gained more lean muscle than subjects using regular whey protein (8.8 vs. 5.1 lbs.) and gained 2 times the strength on bench press than subjects using regular whey protein (34 vs. 14 lbs.).
With high-quality, 100% instantized whey protein, and enhanced with a proven muscle and strength builder, Six Star 100% Whey Protein Plus is the the smarter choice.