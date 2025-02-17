Men’s Physique competitor Jackson Peos is not only an IFBB Pro bodybuilder, but he also has a PhD in Sports Nutrition. Fortunately, the man with both brains and brawn took to Instagram recently to share his “Carb Loading Cheat Sheet,” and class was welcomely in session.

Okay, so before we get into how to carb load, why do people do it in the first place? In the world of bodybuilding, carbohydrate loading is common practice, and the aim here is to improve one’s physical appearance ahead of getting on stage. One study stated that “carbohydrate loading prior to competition generally increases muscular girth and displays improvement in silhouette evaluation by bodybuilding referees.”

In a post for his more than 50,000 Instagram followers, Peos says that the goal of carb loading is to maximize or “super-compensate” muscle glycogen stores. He explains that there is evidence to suggest that carb loading can increase muscle glycogen stores by up to twice their normal resting level. It makes perfect sense then that bodybuilders adopt this approach around a week out from a competition. So, now that you get the ‘WHY,’ here’s the ‘HOW’ from the University of Western Australia graduate:

Jackson Peos Shares his Carb Loading Cheat Sheet

Phase 1: The depletion phase

Peos points out that the process begins with a 3–4-day depletion phase of “hard training combined with reduced carbohydrate intake.”. He suggests 1-3 grams of carbs per kilogram of bodyweight during this time.

Phase 2: The loading phase

Next up is the 2-day loading phase. Peos says you should eat a high carbohydrate intake of 7-10 grams per kilogram of bodyweight, while tapering off the intensity and volume of your training (so as not to deplete your glycogen stores).

Carb Loading Tips

To crush your carb loading, “Choose low fiber carbohydrates to reduce the strain on your digestion and to minimize residue in your gastrointestinal tract,” says Peos. “Start eating early in the day and spread carbohydrates over six to seven feedings to limit bloating and sluggishness.”

The bodybuilder says that carb depletion or loading are not good times to introduce new foods as they could potentially interfere with digestion. And, if you don’t feel like eating, you can turn to liquid carb sources instead. In terms of hydration, Peos advises you drink around 1 liter of water per 20 kilograms of bodyweight, “to allow efficient storage of carbohydrates as glycogen.” Class dismissed!

