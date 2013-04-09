16 Greatest Physiques of All Time
In this training video, NPC Amateur Cody Montgomery takes us through his second back workout of the week. Montgomery trains back twice a week and explains why in this workout video.
Montgomery won the 2012 Teen Nationals and is looking to return in 2013 to defend his title. He's a senior in high school and stands at 5'7" weighing in at 225 lbs / 102.3 kilos.
This video was filmed by Jeffrey Sygo during the Arnold Classic weekend in Columbus, OH.