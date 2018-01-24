High-protein Strawberry-stuffed French Toast

Directions

1. Place cottage cheese in a blender or food processor and process until smooth, about 30-45 seconds. Reserve. In a wide, shallow bowl, combine the egg, milk, and cinnamon.

2. Heat half of the margarine in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

3. Dip each slice of bread into the egg mixture and brown in the skillet until golden brown on both sides. Reserve remainder of egg mixture. When bread is cooked, remove from pan.

4. Spread equal amounts of cottage cheese on one side of each bread slice. Place some strawberries on one of the pieces of bread, the cottage cheese side. Make a sandwich by placing the cottage cheese sides together.

5. Heat remainder of margarine in skillet over medium heat. Dip the entire sandwich in the egg mixture, coating it thoroughly. Add to the pan. Cook on one side until egg is golden brown and set, about five minutes. Flip it, and cook the other side.

6. Remove the French toast sandwich from the skillet and cut in half. Dust with powdered sugar and top with remaining sliced strawberries.