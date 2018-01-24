Healthy Recipes
High-protein Strawberry-stuffed French Toast
Packed with protein, fiber, and complex carbs, this morning meal provides serious fuel.
You may consider French toast an off-limits indulgence. Not ours: We pumped up the protein with pureed cottage cheese and eggs, amped the fiber with whole-wheat bread and fruit, and kept the sodium low to prevent puffiness and bloating. The potassium in strawberries promotes fluid balance, and their vitamin C supports a strong immune system and protects cells against everyday damage.
High-protein Strawberry-stuffed French Toast Servings: 1
You'll need
- ½ cup low-fat, no-salt added cottage cheese
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 2 tbsp fat-free milk
- ¼ tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 tbsp trans-fat-free margarine, divided equally
- 2 slices slightly stale whole-wheat bread (day-old bread soaks up more of the egg mixture)
- ½ cup fresh strawberries, sliced
Directions
1. Place cottage cheese in a blender or food processor and process until smooth, about 30-45 seconds. Reserve. In a wide, shallow bowl, combine the egg, milk, and cinnamon.
2. Heat half of the margarine in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
3. Dip each slice of bread into the egg mixture and brown in the skillet until golden brown on both sides. Reserve remainder of egg mixture. When bread is cooked, remove from pan.
4. Spread equal amounts of cottage cheese on one side of each bread slice. Place some strawberries on one of the pieces of bread, the cottage cheese side. Make a sandwich by placing the cottage cheese sides together.
5. Heat remainder of margarine in skillet over medium heat. Dip the entire sandwich in the egg mixture, coating it thoroughly. Add to the pan. Cook on one side until egg is golden brown and set, about five minutes. Flip it, and cook the other side.
6. Remove the French toast sandwich from the skillet and cut in half. Dust with powdered sugar and top with remaining sliced strawberries.