Congrats, you’re crushing your 2018 fitness goals, including maintaining a clean diet. Therefore it’s OK to reward yourself with some dessert decadence.

Toffee Black Bean Brownies Servings: 8

You'll need Nonstick cooking spray

1 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed

½ cup canola oil

2 eggs

½ cup Hershey’s special dark unsweetened cocoa powder

⅔ cup maple syrup

1 tsp instant espresso

1½ tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup chocolate chips

⅓ cup whole-wheat flour

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

¼ cup bittersweet chocolate bar pieces

½ toffee bar, broken into pieces

But it’s not a license to sabotage your gains by overindulging, nor do you have to trade delicious sweets for bland treats, says chef Richard Ingraham. To wit: this healthier rendition of chocolate brownies, which he bakes for Cleveland Cavaliers star Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union. His trick: swapping out damaging sugars and flours with healthier and equally tasty black beans and maple syrup. This cuts back on the bad and adds the high-protein, high-fiber benefits of black beans, combined with the antioxidant-rich duo of maple syrup and dark chocolate.

“We all crave sweets,” Ingraham says. “But eating healthy doesn’t mean you have to deprive yourself of the foods you love. Finding healthier options for those cravings is key to not driving yourself crazy and ultimately eating a pint of ice cream and a half pan of brownies.”

For more recipes from the chef and Eating Well to Win author, go to chefrli.com.