"Sass, Achim" / Getty
Healthy Recipes
Your Guide to Dairy-Free Milk Alternatives
From classic alternatives like almond and soy, to newcomers pea and oat, here's all you need to know when picking the right non-dairy milk for you.
With so many non-dairy milk substitutes on the market today, you have more choices than ever when looking for the right alternative. For those who cannot consume regular dairy, it can be overwhelming trying to decide which non-dairy substitute to use. We pulled together some common (and not-so-common), non-dairy milks to help you make the best decision for your body.
1 of 6
"""Jackson, Richard""" / Getty
2 of 6
3 of 6
Besancon, Lydie / Getty
4 of 6
SMart Iberica de Impulso Empresarial / Getty
5 of 6
"""Cerrone, Maria""" / Getty
6 of 6
"""Besancon, Lydie""" / Getty