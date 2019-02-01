Your Guide to Dairy-Free Milk Alternatives

Oat Milk

Just when you thought there couldn’t possibly be any more milk alternatives, we have oat milk, the newest of the non-dairy milks that has been taking social media by storm. Oat milk is made from steel-cut oats soaked in water, blended, then strained with cheesecloth. “While the leftover oat pulp has the bulk of the fiber and most of the protein in the oats, the liquid or 'milk' that results does have some of the nutrients in oats," according to Kelly R. Jones M.S., L.D.N., a registered dietitian. "Because oats absorb water more easily than nuts, when blended well enough, more of the food itself winds up passing through the cheesecloth, giving a creamier texture than nut milk without added ingredients."

Oat milk is ideal for those who are allergic to dairy and nuts. It can also be safe for those who are gluten-free—if the oat milk brand uses gluten-free oats. While it doesn’t have as much protein as dairy and soy, it is much more protein-rich than other milk alternatives. Oat milk has the highest amount of fiber of all the milk options, including the typical dairy version. Oat milk has a thicker consistency than other alternatives, making it a coffee shop favorite for lattes, cappuccinos, and even smoothies and soups. Silk has recently released their own line of oat milks called Oat Yeah, which are now available at Target and Walmart.