Golf is about to start looking cooler—and fitter. Reebok just announced a long-term apparel partnership with pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau and his LIV team, Crushers GC. The announcement between the brand most widely known for its Nano technology that has for decades helped CrossFitters crush their EMOM workouts, and golf’s two-time major championship winner, marks Reebok’s return to the performance golf market.

The new pairing which will begin in March 2025, will brand Reebok as the official apparel and footwear sponsor for DeChambeau and Crushers.

Before LIV’s golf season tees off, however, golf fans can get a quick preview of the new Reebok golfwear next week as DeChambeau will be sporting the new line on-course Dec 17th at the Showdown event held at Shadow Creek. The golf superstar will team up with fellow LIVer Brooks Koepka against PGA’s Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

At age 31, DeChambeau has already become one of the more dynamic golf athletes on and off the course. In addition to his pair of PGA major victories, which includes his win in the 2020 U.S. Open, DeChambeau, who also has more than two million followers on Instagram, has 13 professional wins.

Now with LIV’s Crushers GC, DeChambeau along with talented teammates which include Paul Casey and Charles Howell III, has racked up five team wins while picking up the 2023 Team Championship.

“I’m proud to partner with Reebok to usher in the brand’s return to golf,” he says. “With a great legacy in disrupting sport culture, I’m excited to see what we can do together to push the sport of golf to new heights.”

What to Look Out for with the Reebok Partnership with Bryson DeChambeau

Now going all in on golf, Reebok has annointed DeChambeau as the face of the brand’s apparel and footwear line, which will be on display when it signature Nano Golf line makes its anticipated debut. According to both the brand and golfer, the Nano tried-and-true technology, along with DeChambeau’s dynamic approach, will be perfectly aligned with Reebok’s mission to make golf accessible and exciting. The goal: to appeal to a younger and newer audience.

or Reebok, The signing comes as the latest pillar within the brand’s long-term strategy to Return to Sport, one that includes continued expansion of its athlete roster across categories, great presence within Sport culture, and the intro of new performance footwear and apparel.

“Our collaboration with Reebok represents a commitment to bring fresh energy into the golf world,” said DeChambeau. “I’ve always believed in the potential to grow the sport and introduce it to a broader audience. With Reebok’s heritage and dedication to sport culture, we have the perfect partner to help us achieve that vision.”