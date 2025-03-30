M&F and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.

Formula 1 (F1) racing has become extremely popular worldwide over recent years, and it has seen particularly noteworthy growth in the United States. In 2023, the average viewership for F1 races on ESPN reached 1.11 million, nearly doubling from 554,000 in 2018. This growth is largely due to the introduction of U.S.-based races and much more media exposure.

The introduction of the Miami Grand Prix in 2022 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023 has captivated American and global audiences alike, and the U.S. has become a crucial market for the sport. These high-profile events have combined world-class racing with the glitz and glamour of major entertainment hubs, thus attracting A-list celebrities and major corporate sponsors.

The Netflix series “Drive to Survive” has significantly brought in a younger and more diverse fan base. Women now constitute approximately 40 percent of F1’s audience, as the events are now focused largely on fashion and social events beyond simply the race. This shift towards a more split audience has attracted major consumer brands like Nestlé’s Kit Kat, LVMH, McDonald’s, Lego Group, and Mattel’s Hot Wheels — all of which cement F1 further into mainstream culture.

As F1’s presence grows in the U.S., a heightened demand exists for American drivers to compete at the highest levels. Cash and Roman Felber, 14-year-old twin racers from Cleveland, are two promising talents in this sport. Their journey began at age eight with Segway Karts, and by November 2023, they made their JSF4 Formula 4 debut at the Circuit of The Americas, where Cash secured two first-place finishes and Roman achieved two second-place finishes.

“Racing at our level is pretty competitive—like, if you’re one-tenth off, you could be like fifth place,” explains Roman. “There are like 25 other drivers that you have to try to beat, so it’s competitive, with the top 5 being the most competitive,” Cash adds.

When it comes to their racing idols, Roman dreams of competing against Max Verstappen due to his “great” and “aggressive” driving skills, while Cash says he would love to race Lewis Hamilton because he is the GOAT. The twins respect the legends of their sport, and they are hungry to compete with and learn from the best of the best.

Training under FLBR Motorsport the Felber twins have competed in top karting series like SKUSA KA100JR and USPKS KA100JR while undergoing extensive Formula 4 testing and races across U.S. tracks. Their strong work ethic allows them to compete at the highest level and has proven them to be future stars in global motorsports.

“I stretch before I go out. I also do reaction stuff and run through my pre-race mental checklist from Enzo Mucci, my coach,” says Roman. Meanwhile, Cash stresses the importance of strength training, cardio, and core workouts — particularly neck exercises to prepare for the G-forces experienced in high-speed racing.

As for the competitiveness between the brothers, they can have a balance between their antics on and off the track. "We are very competitive on track, even in the simulator, but I also want him to be fast as well. So if one of us is faster than the other, we look at data to see where one can improve and work to help each other," says Roman.

In American motorsports, more young talents are aspiring to compete on the global F1 stage by the day. As F1 continues to gain popularity in the U.S., the rise of homegrown drivers like Cash and Roman Felber could play a major role in the sustainability of the sport’s demand in the U.S. and beyond.

The Felber twins’ dedication to the sport and passion for racing can inspire aspiring young drivers across the U.S. With Formula 1’s expanding influence in America, the rise of talented homegrown racers like Cash and Roman could be instrumental in building a greater sense of pride and interest in the sport. If their early success is any indication, the future of American motorsport is bright.

