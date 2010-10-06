7 Celebs Who Are Thriving in Quarantine
In other words when you train using both legs or arms in a movement chances are your dominating limb usually takes over performing the majority of the work. When you complete exercises unilaterally you allow for the load and the emphasis of the movement to be used by the working limb which can significantly help in gaining more strength and building more muscle.
Week 1
|Exercise
|Sets x Reps
|Muscles
|Standing Shoulder Press Alternating Arms
|4 x 8
|Shoulders
|REST
|1 x 120
|TIPS
|Smith Machine One Arm Upright Row
|4 x 10
|Shoulders
|REST
|1 x 120
|TIPS
|Standing Cable Side Raise One Arm
|3 x 12
|Shoulders
|REST
|1 x 120
|TIPS
|Standing Cable Rear Delt Raise One Arm
|3 x 12
|Shoulders
|REST
|1 x 120
|TIPS
Week 2
|Exercise
|Sets x Reps
|Muscles
|Standing Shoulder Press Alternating Arms
|4 x 10
|Shoulders
|REST
|1 x 120
|TIPS
|Smith Machine One Arm Upright Row
|4 x 12
|Shoulders
|REST
|1 x 120
|TIPS
|Standing Cable Side Raise One Arm
|3 x 15
|Shoulders
|REST
|1 x 120
|TIPS
|Standing Cable Rear Delt Raise One Arm
|3 x 15
|Shoulders
|REST
|1 x 120
|TIPS
Week 3
|Exercise
|Sets x Reps
|Muscles
|Standing Shoulder Press Alternating Arms
|4 x 8
|Shoulders
|REST
|1 x 120
|TIPS
|Smith Machine One Arm Upright Row
|4 x 8
|Shoulders
|REST
|1 x 120
|TIPS
|Standing Cable Side Raise One Arm
|4 x 15
|Shoulders
|REST
|1 x 120
|TIPS
|Standing Cable Rear Delt Raise One Arm
|4 x 15
|Shoulders
|REST
|1 x 120
|TIPS
Week 4
|Exercise
|Sets x Reps
|Muscles
|Standing Shoulder Press Alternating Arms
|4 x 10
|Shoulders
|REST
|1 x 120
|TIPS
|Smith Machine One Arm Upright Row
|4 x 10
|Shoulders
|REST
|1 x 120
|TIPS
|Standing Cable Side Raise One Arm
|4 x 10
|Shoulders
|REST
|1 x 120
|TIPS
|Standing Cable Rear Delt Raise One Arm
|4 x 10
|Shoulders
|REST
|1 x 120
|TIPS