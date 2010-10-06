In other words when you train using both legs or arms in a movement chances are your dominating limb usually takes over performing the majority of the work. When you complete exercises unilaterally you allow for the load and the emphasis of the movement to be used by the working limb which can significantly help in gaining more strength and building more muscle.

Week 1

Exercise Sets x Reps Muscles
Standing Shoulder Press Alternating Arms 4 x 8 Shoulders
Smith Machine One Arm Upright Row 4 x 10 Shoulders
Standing Cable Side Raise One Arm 3 x 12 Shoulders
Standing Cable Rear Delt Raise One Arm 3 x 12 Shoulders
Week 2

Exercise Sets x Reps Muscles
Standing Shoulder Press Alternating Arms 4 x 10 Shoulders
Smith Machine One Arm Upright Row 4 x 12 Shoulders
Standing Cable Side Raise One Arm 3 x 15 Shoulders
Standing Cable Rear Delt Raise One Arm 3 x 15 Shoulders
Week 3

Exercise Sets x Reps Muscles
Standing Shoulder Press Alternating Arms 4 x 8 Shoulders
Smith Machine One Arm Upright Row 4 x 8 Shoulders
Standing Cable Side Raise One Arm 4 x 15 Shoulders
Standing Cable Rear Delt Raise One Arm 4 x 15 Shoulders
Week 4

Exercise Sets x Reps Muscles
Standing Shoulder Press Alternating Arms 4 x 10 Shoulders
Smith Machine One Arm Upright Row 4 x 10 Shoulders
Standing Cable Side Raise One Arm 4 x 10 Shoulders
Standing Cable Rear Delt Raise One Arm 4 x 10 Shoulders
