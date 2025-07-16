Think building bigger arms is all about biceps? Think again. The triceps make up nearly two-thirds of your upper arm mass. If you want sleeves that stretch, horseshoe definition, or pressing potential that translates to your bench, dips, and overhead work, you need a smarter triceps strategy.

The triceps have three heads (long, lateral, and medial), and each head is recruited differently depending on shoulder position, grip, and arm angle. That’s why tossing in a few random pushdowns at the end of a workout won’t cut it if you’re serious about growth.

In this latest installment of our Workout Series: From Best to Worst, we’re breaking down the top-tier exercises that directly grow the triceps, plus the ones that fall short. Whether your goal is hypertrophy, definition, or stronger pressing mechanics, this guide will help you train your triceps more effectively, leaving no tricep head underdeveloped.

The Best Exercises To Build Your Triceps

These exercises are king for a reason. They target all three heads of the triceps, provide long-range tension, and allow for solid progressive overload.

Overhead Triceps Extensions (Dumbbell, Cable, or EZ-Bar)

These are your go-to for long-head development, the largest of the three heads. Raising the arms overhead places the long head under a deep stretch, which is key for full development.

Coach’s Tip: Use a full range of motion and a controlled tempo. Avoid letting your elbows flare too wide.

Close-Grip Bench Press

An underrated triceps builder that allows you to overload with heavy weights. Great for overall mass and lockout strength.

Coach’s Tip: Keep your elbows tucked and lower the bar to mid-sternum, not too high, not too low, for maximum triceps tension.

Cable Triceps Pushdowns (Straight Bar or Rope)

Classic for a reason. Pushdowns provide consistent tension and allow you to train all three heads, especially the lateral head, with minimal joint stress.

Coach’s Tip: Lean slightly forward, keep your shoulders still, and avoid turning this into a shoulder or chest movement.

EZ-Bar Skull Crushers

Big stretch. Big contraction. Big payoff. Skull crushers put the long head of the triceps under serious tension when performed properly.

Coach’s Tip: Don’t let the bar come too far forward. Lower it just behind your forehead or to the top of your head. Try varying the bench angle to shift the emphasis.

Average Exercises To Build Your Triceps

These exercises have their place, especially for variety and accessory work. They’re solid, but not always the most efficient for long-term triceps growth.

Dips (Bench, Parallel Bars, Dip Bar)

Bodyweight dips are excellent for combining chest and triceps training. But if your form falters, the chest and shoulders can take over.

Coach’s Tip: Keep your torso more upright and elbows tucked to bias the triceps.

Kickbacks

They isolate the triceps decently but have a short range of motion and are tough to overload.

Coach’s Tip: Use lighter weights and slow down the rep. Focus on peak contraction, not swinging the dumbbell.

Diamond Push-Ups

These torch the triceps and are a good bodyweight option, but they can be tough on the wrists and are hard to load for long-term progression.

Coach’s Tip: Keep your core tight and hips aligned with your shoulders. Elevate your feet or wear a weight vest to increase the challenge.

Triceps Pressdowns (Reverse Grip or V-Bar)

Great for adjusting the angle or feel. They don’t hit the long head well, but still serve a purpose in hitting the lateral and medial heads.

Coach’s Tip: Rotate these in after your main movements, but don’t rely on them as your primary tools for growth.

Below Average Exercises To Build Your Triceps

These may activate the triceps, but the tension isn’t optimal, the angles are awkward, or they’re difficult to overload properly.

Overhead Dumbbell Kickbacks

A trendy variation that looks cool but has limited range, inconsistent tension, and high room for compensation.

Coach’s Tip: Stick to traditional overhead extensions for better mechanics and long-head recruitment.

Machine Dips

These often lock you into a position that emphasizes chest and front delts more than triceps. Some machines are decent, but most just don’t deliver enough targeted tension.

Triceps ‘Burnout’ Circuits with Light Bands

While bands can be great finishers, light circuits don’t provide the mechanical tension needed to actually build mass. They’re better for warm-ups or recovery days.

Bodyweight Triceps Extensions on Bench or TRX

These are difficult to scale and often turn into shoulder-dominant movements. Hard to master, harder to progress.

Coach’s Tip: Save these for stability or calisthenics-based routines—not your primary hypertrophy work.

Top Training Tips For Triceps Gains and Muscular Growth

Want stronger arms and sleeve-stretching muscle? Follow these key programming principles:

Train your triceps 2 to 3 times per week: If your triceps are a weak point or you’re pressing frequently.

Use overhead movements: These exercises (dumbbell or cable extensions) directly target the long head of the triceps.

Start with compound or heavy movements: Kick off your sessions with compound exercises (close-grip bench presses, dips), then move on to isolations (pushdowns, extensions).

Control your tempo: Especially during the eccentric. 2–3 seconds down, 1-second squeeze at the top.

Don’t overdo the volume: 8–12 total sets per week is often plenty when paired with compound presses.

Use a mix of tools: Mix in dumbbells, cables, barbells, machines, to train through all ranges and avoid elbow overuse.

Finish strong: Burnouts and drop sets at the end of your workout can cap off your session with metabolic stress and pump.

Final Word: You don’t need 10 different triceps exercises; you just need the right ones done with purpose and consistency. Build your routine around the best, mix in a few average ones for variety, and avoid getting distracted by the below-average fluff that consumes time without delivering results.