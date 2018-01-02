Matt Barr's 'Valor' Bodyweight Workout to Build Muscle and Strength

Matt Barr is the star of the CW's new military drama, Valor, where he plays a black-ops helicopter pilot.

Rather than hiring a trainer or latching on to the latest fad for his traing, Barr performs what he calls his Rocky Balboa workout several times per week. He simply goes to a park and does pullups, dips, and burpees—a fully bodyweight workout.

“The greatest equipment God ever gave us was gravity,” says Barr, who makes the most of it with his bodyweight conditioning regimen.

On the nutrition side, to stay ripped, Barr eats a diet with lots of protein, plus plenty of vegetables and starches.