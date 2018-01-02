Athlete/Celebrity Workouts

Matt Barr's 'Valor' Bodyweight Workout to Build Muscle and Strength

Get military-strong and build muscle with nothing but your own body weight.

by
Matt Barr
Jordan Nuttall / © 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
Duration 30 min
Exercises 6
Equipment X

Matt Barr is the star of the CW's new military drama, Valor, where he plays a black-ops helicopter pilot.

Rather than hiring a trainer or latching on to the latest fad for his traing, Barr performs what he calls his Rocky Balboa workout several times per week. He simply goes to a park and does pullups, dips, and burpees—a fully bodyweight workout

“The greatest equipment God ever gave us was gravity,” says Barr, who makes the most of it with his bodyweight conditioning regimen.

On the nutrition side, to stay ripped, Barr eats a diet with lots of protein, plus plenty of vegetables and starches.

Matt Barr's Bodyweight Workout

Exercise 1

General Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Pullup thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 2

General Pushup You'll need: No Equipment How to
Pushup thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 3

Bodyweight Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
Bodyweight Dip thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 4

Burpee How to
Burpee With Pushup thumbnail
4 sets
10 reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 5

Jump Rope You'll need: Jump Rope How to
Jump Rope thumbnail
4 sets
20 sec reps
60 sec rest

Exercise 6

Sprint
4 Tips to Fast-tracking Your Fitness Gains thumbnail
-- sets
20 x 40 yds reps
60 sec rest
