4 Arnold-Approved Tips to Build Bigger Quads

3. Do Smith Machine Lunges

Lunges are a great quad-building move, but lifters often fail to realize their full potential using free weights. Barbell lunges compromise balance, causing many gym-goers to use less resistance. With dumbbells, going heavy can tire your hands and forearms far more than your legs, meaning your legs don’t always reach full exhaustion.

The solution is stationary Smith machine lunges, where 1) the machine helps balance the bar, and 2) you’re not holding the weight in your hands but rather on your upper back.