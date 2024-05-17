For the open minded, Mental Health Awareness month is a time to try small changes in self-care that could end up going along way. Still, the idea of a ‘consciousness coach’ may seem a little out there for the more traditional among us, but Australian couple; Peter and Roxy Heibloem, who offer their advice to millions, say that you could make great strides with your mental health through the process of practicing meditation techniques.

“Meditation helps to quiet the mind and reset our nervous system,” explains Peter, who is one half of the popular husband-and-wife team and both are on the same mission to heal. “The brain moves out of a scattered Beta brain state into the flow states of Alpha and Theta,” he continues. And it’s true, studies have shown that our brains experience electrical activity that delivers different frequencies and waves. There’s the Gamma state; the perfect environment for our brans to concentrate with, then there’s the Beta band; often associated with anxiety and external stimuli. Achieving the more relaxed and inner-looking Theta stage, or even the sleepiness phase of Delta can perhaps be achieved my mastering these meditation techniques.

The Heibloem’s were a typical couple in many ways, struggling with the stresses of every day life, until they sold their business and dedicated themselves to healing each other and those around them.

“Mental health is probably one of the most critical areas influencing our happiness,” explains Roxy. “It is not money, not our career, not our relationship that influences our happiness but rather our mental attitude to those things that is the critical decisive factor.”

Since changing their priorities, the Heibloem’s have gone on to present live talks and produce spiritual films. They have explored the use of a psychoactive brew known as Ayuasca (a controlled or illegal substance in many countries), and believe that their constant journey of self-discovery has even given them the ability to ‘telepathically communicate with extraterrestrial beings of light.’ Whatever your thoughts on that may be, their central message is far more acceessible and down to earth.

“Confidence is tied in with the self-image and the self-concept,” says Roxy. “Our past experiences with conditional love and negative projections on failure can strongly influence our attitudes towards stretching ourselves and moving outside our comfort zones,” adds Peter. “As we learn to know and accept ourselves more, the inner stories we tell ourselves can change, and our confidence grows along with our desire to expand and be more.”

Whatever our religious or spiritual beliefs may be, the fact remains that meditation is far from an ‘alien’ concept. Studies are beginning to show that it is good for our brain networks and plasticity, and may help with cognitive performance such as fact retention. Perhaps the best way to find peace then is in a safe space, through meditation. So, why not try it for yourself?

A Guide To The Heibloem’s Meditation Techniques

Step 1: Visualize the colours of the rainbow slowly; red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, violet, then breath in and out as you remember, imagine and feel them with each breath.

Visualize the colours of the rainbow slowly; red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, violet, then breath in and out as you remember, imagine and feel them with each breath. Step 2: Place yourself in a beautiful scene from nature, somewhere you have been to, or somewhat remember. Try and use your 5 senses (sight, sound, smell, taste, touch) to fully connect to the scene. Continue to breathe slowly and deeply.

Place yourself in a beautiful scene from nature, somewhere you have been to, or somewhat remember. Try and use your 5 senses (sight, sound, smell, taste, touch) to fully connect to the scene. Continue to breathe slowly and deeply. Step 3: Try to let go of any stress, worry or anxiety that you may feel around you.

Try to let go of any stress, worry or anxiety that you may feel around you. Step 4: Visualize a warm golden light moving around you, and through you, filling you with gratitude, positivity and love.

Visualize a warm golden light moving around you, and through you, filling you with gratitude, positivity and love. Step 5: Focus on a goal or project that you are working on and see a positive outcome and the perfect end result for this. Ask the universe to guide you and bring it into your reality.

Focus on a goal or project that you are working on and see a positive outcome and the perfect end result for this. Ask the universe to guide you and bring it into your reality. Step 6: Smile and gently open your eyes.

This exercise works well, because it concentrates on the inward-looking brain states, and reduces the chaos from external distractions or negative messages. It is natural for your mind to wander, but try to focus for longer periods and see how long you can stay in peace.

“The more healed and at peace we are within ourselves the happier we feel on a day-to-day basis,” explains Peter. “The past may not have been pleasant, and the future uncertain, but our power lies in the ‘now’ moment. Being self-aware is a powerful first step to achieving this peace and happiness.”

For more motivation and mindfulness, follow Peter and Roxanne on Instagram.