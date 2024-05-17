The National Football League has just announced its schedule for the 2024 International Games that are set to be played across England, Germany, and Brazil, during the regular season, and it is clear that the football giants’ global footprint continues to expand. To make sure that you never miss a game, M&F has you covered with all the details.

The first international series game was played between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants in 2007 inside London’s Wembley Stadium. and since then the fixtures have continued to grow. 2024 will see five games as follows:

São Paulo, Brazil (Week 1)

This season’s slate of International Games will begin in on Friday night of Week 1 of the regular season when The Green Bay Packers take on the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6 at 8:15 PM ET.

London, England (Weeks 5,6,7)

The Minnesota Vikings will kick-off the league’s return to Europe on Sunday, Oct. 6, as they play the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the United States.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to play against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this upcoming season,” says New York Jets President Hymie Elhai. “Over the last few years, we have seen our roots grow in the United Kingdom, as we have worked to expand our fan base beyond our domestic boarders. This will be yet another opportunity to entertain and engage with our fans in the United Kingdom and showcase the best of the New York Jets on British soil.”

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft says; “We hope this years’ experience is as successful and as memorable as each of our prior games in London.”

The following Sunday, Oct. 13, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will play host to the Chicago Bears versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then London games will shift to Wembley Stadium as the Jacksonville Jaguars return to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 20. This is the second time that the Jaguars will play back-to-back games in the U.K., marking the team’s twelfth and thirteenth regular season games in London.

“We’ve worked hard over the past decade-plus to establish the Jacksonville Jaguars as the home team for NFL fans in London, the United Kingdom and now Ireland,” says Jacksonville Jaguars Owner; Shahid Khan. “Playing back-to-back games in London for the second consecutive year speaks to that commitment. We’re going to make the most of it, especially in the days ahead of our traditional home game at Wembley Stadium vs. the Patriots on October 20.”

Also of note is the fact that the NFL Academy players will also return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 8 to face U.S. high school; De La Salle, from Concord, California. The NFL Academy is, of course, the elite football development program based in the U.K. Since its inception, more than 40 NFL Academy alumni have secured college football scholarships in the U.S., with over 30 students set to participate college football during the 2024 season, with 19 of those playing in Division 1 programs.

Munich, Germany (Week 10)

The Carolina Panthers versus New York Giants game is set for Munich, at Allianz Arena, home of FC Bayern Munich on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Fans can register for NFL International Games ticket information Here!

For details regarding the NFL Academy games and ticketing click Here! A fitxture in Madrid, Spain, is also being planned for 2025.