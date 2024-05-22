Perform this full-body dynamic warmup prior to upper-, lower-, and full-body workouts.
Complete as a circuit two times through.

  • Inchworm with Pushup: 5
  • Body-weigh Squat: 10
  • Plank: 30 sec.
  • Walking Lunge: 5 per leg
  • Jumping Jack: 20
