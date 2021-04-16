Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio has come a long way since first shooting to fame on MTV’s “The Challenge” back in 2006. As a reoccurring contestant, he has now reigned victorious on the show a record six times, participating in challenges that have tested his physical and mental limits.

Devenanzio thinks nothing of scaling, or falling, from great heights, and as a fan of outdoor training and extreme sports, he attributes much of his success to a life of grappling with high altitude. But with COVID-19 still limiting travel, the fitness fan is excited that gyms are slowly returning to normality. Still, there are certain things about the iron paradise that Devenanzio hasn’t missed. In a chat with Muscle & Fitness, the host of the Celebrity Sleepover shares his pet hates of the gym.

How many of these can you relate to?

For more of Johnny’s Bananas takes, follow him on Instagram @realjohnnybannas and catch Celebrity Sleepover right after Saturday Night Live on NBC affiliate stations.