Gyms may still be closed due to quarantine orders from COVID-19, but that still leaves training outside at your disposal (just be sure to social distance and cover your mouth and nose).

Naturally, many may see this as a fitting option compared to being cooped up in a poorly equipped home gym (if you have a home gym that is).

With the above said, we should establish some ground rules. If we’re going to go outside, it’s important to call a spade a spade to keep ourselves safe.

Keep these tips in mind before you head to your backyard or area park for your next workout. Once you’re done learning the basics, check out some of our most popular bodyweight workouts here.

Lee Boyce is a sought after strength coach and fitness writer based in Toronto, Ontario. Lee is the owner and operator of www.leeboycetraining.com and is regularly featured on TV media as a fitness expert. Be sure to follow him on twitter @coachleeboyce, and facebook www.facebook.com/lee.boyce.52