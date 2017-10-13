9 Times Gym Crush Kathryn Freeman Inspired With Her Powerful Figure on Instagram

Instagram / kathy_drayton

Instagram is filled with a ton of pseudo-trainers who have killer bodies, but whose dedication to fitness isn’t always clear.

That's not the case for certified trainer Kathy Freeman, who runs a business in conjunction with her husband, Luther Freeman. Together, they form the 30 Day Transformation team, creating personalized plans for anyone ready to step up the challenge. The two have compiled quite a list of clients, including celebrities like Grant Hill, Tamia Hill, and other.

In addition to helping others sculpt great bodies, she keeps her own physique in tremendous shape. Take a look for yourself:

