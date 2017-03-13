Edson Barboza Lands Skull-Crushing Flying Knee for the Ages

Unpredictability is a main factor to what draws people to the UFC, and that was on full display on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 106.

The co-main event spot became the highlight of the night when Edson Barboza landed a perfectly timed knee on Benil Dariush in the second round. Dariush made his mistake when he attempted a takedown after throwing a jab and was surprised and put straight to sleep by the explosive Barboza.

This gives the Brazilian fighter his 11th knockout victory out of his 19 wins, and he is currently on a 3-fight win streak.

Outside of that fight we saw Kelvin Gasrelum force Vitor Belfort into retirement with he landed a left-hand haymaker.

The next fight night will take place in London on Saturday.