Netflix Releases New Photos of the Wrestling-Centric Comedy 'GLOW,' Starring Alison Brie

Erica Parise/Netflix

Netlfix continues to take over our lives, and they don't plan on stopping anytime soon.

The new series GLOW, or Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, was inspired by a professional women’s wrestling TV series, also titled GLOW. This 10-episode series follows Alison Brie, who is “making her debut as Ruth Wilder, a struggling and out-of-work actress who eventually goes on to create the first women's wrestling TV show,” according to hollywoodreporter.com.

The film will drop viewers right in the '80s, big hair and fanny packs included. Although the original GLOW series did happen, the new show follows a fictional character on her journey to creating that league.

The series was created by Liz Flahive of Homeland and Carly Mensch of Orange is the New Black. GLOW is set to premier on June 23 on Netflix.

Click through the gallery to view other pictures that were recently released, and check out the clip below to see the original GLOW TV show.