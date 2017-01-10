Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Pose for 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Edition

A photo posted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:31am PST

It was only a few months ago that these two were shocking and awing the world as part of the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team. Aly Raisman and Simone Biles look to put the world on notice again, but this time with their amazingly athletic poses. Judging by the video below, it looks like the duo are doing poses that quite frankly can’t be performed my most models.

The pair showed off their dynamic physiques and unmatched balancing skills while posing. It looks like Raisman and Biles brought a unique style to the classic Sports Illustrated issue, which we think readers will enjoy when it hits newsstands next month.