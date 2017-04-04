A Spinning Back Fist Puts This Referee to Sleep

A post shared by Shogun Gym Lebanon(@teamshogunlb) on Apr 2, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

Referees of any sport are constantly put in precarious situations, especially combat sports in a not-so-pro Lebanese Muay Thai Arab league.

Here we a have a poorly aimed spinning back fist completely miss its target, but land perfectly on the referee's neck as he is monitoring the fight very closely.

SEE ALSO: Shed Fat And Improve Your Fight Game With This Shadow Boxing Workout

What's more impressive about the whole situation is that the fighters continue to go at it as if they didn’t see the ref drop like a hot potato.

Stepping into the ring in a competitive manner may not be for everyone, but those who would like to mix up their routine can try this workout.