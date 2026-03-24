Elite endurance athlete, Hidde Weersma has been crowned the 2026 HYROX EMEA champion after an inspiring performance in London in which the Netherland’s born competitor became the first man to complete the race in less than 53 minutes.

With an official time of 52 minutes and 42 seconds, Weersma cemented a stunning HYROX season that began with his successful qualification in Hamburg, then heading to London to beat established stars like Alex Roncevic and Dylan Scott. He was beaten across the finish line by Tim Wenisch, but penalty point deductions meant that Weersma was the clear winner.

What is HYROX?

HYROX races combine running with functional workouts. Each participants runs a total of 8km, divided into 1km sprints. Between each sprint are eight exercise stations typically including distance-based challenges like the SkiErg, Sled Pull, and Farmer’s Carry.

Who is Hidde Weersma?

Raised in Rotterdam, Weersma was an avid soccer and track athlete before making a name for himself in Triathlon. Weersma’s experience as a strength and conditioning goes for the Dutch Olympic team has served as a sound basis for some epic performances, and he became one of the youngest HYROX competitors to enter the Elite 15 category at just 24.

During the HYROX EMEA Championship at London’s Olympia on March 20, 2026, Weersma completed the following phases in phenomenal fashion:

1000m Ski-Erg: 3 minutes and 36 seconds

3 minutes and 36 seconds 50m Sled Push: 2 minutes and 10 seconds

2 minutes and 10 seconds 50m Sled Pull: 2 minutes and 48 seconds

2 minutes and 48 seconds 80m Burpee Broad Jump: 2 minutes and 9 seconds

2 minutes and 9 seconds 1000m Row: 3 minutes and 49 seconds

3 minutes and 49 seconds 200m Farmers Carry: 1 minute and 21 seconds

1 minute and 21 seconds 1 00m Sandbag Lunges: 2 minutes and 51 seconds

2 minutes and 51 seconds Wall Balls: 4 minutes and 5 seconds

4 minutes and 5 seconds Total Run-time: 29 minutes and 57 seconds

29 minutes and 57 seconds Grand Total: 52 minutes, 42 seconds

You can see Weersma’s winning performance below.

To follow Hidde Weersma on Instagram, click here.