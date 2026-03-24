Shocking scenes went viral on March 22, 2026, when Reacher and War Machine star Alan Ritchson was seen brawling with a man in his neighborhood. Now, that other guy, whose name is Ronnie Taylor has explained what went down, from his point of view.

What Happened Between Alan Ritchson and His Neighbor?

During the melee, Alan Ritchson can be seen delivering repeated uppercuts to a man in a blue T-shirt, in front of his own children, and then returning to his Kawasaki motorbike, where he proceeded to lose control and let it crash down on the sidewalk. The real-life action went down in a Nashville suburb of Tennessee, where the Hollywood star lives. But Ritchson did not strike first, according to a statement from Taylor.

What Caused Alan Ritchson To Beat His Neighbor Ronnie Taylor In Front of Kids?

Speaking to TMZ TV, Ronnie Taylor, who lives near Ritchson, explained that he had initiated the confrontation after becoming alarmed by the movie star’s driving. “I’m an experienced motorcycle rider,” said Taylor, who added that he’d heard an “incestuous revving and speeding” through the neighborhood. “I didn’t know who it was,” he noted, adding that on Saturday, March 21, he saw Ritchson again and “flippantly” asked him to slow down in future. The next day, Taylor says that while he was cleaning his own bike outside of his house, Ritchson rode past his house twice. “On the second time, I walked out in front of him and I said, ‘You’ve got to stop,’” said Taylor. “Someone’s gonna get hurt.” The neighbor added that things escalated quickly form there, and admitted to pushing the 6’3’’ action star as he moved forward on his bike. “I pushed him a second time,” he shared. “And I think the second time he got off his bike and kicked the crap out of me.”

In the original video, Ritchson appears to deliver repeated punches to Taylor, who by this time is on the ground. “You can see, he hit me in the back of the head. I went to the ground and covered myself.” But despite the unfortunate events and visible scrapes to his face, Taylor says that he doesn’t wish Ritchson “any malice or ill will.” In the chat with TMZ TV, he said: “I just decided, I’m [going to] take a stand because someone else has to [or] it’s gonna end up way worse than it could have.”

For his part, Ritchson has so far stayed largely silent following the events of the weekend, but made an Instagram post on March 24, reciting the famous Napoleon Bonaparte quote: “Never interrupt your enemy when his is making a mistake.”

To follow further developments on TMZ TV’s Instagram channel, click here.