MMA legends, Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are returning to MMA for a super clash on Netflix, but how will the “curse of the over 35s” affect their performance, why do ageing fighters face a tougher challenge, and what can they do to lean into longevity?

What Is the ‘Over 35 Curse’ in MMA?

The idea of a “curse of the over 35s” in MMA is now so embedded in combat commentary that Alexander Volkanovski once parodied the concept before defending his featherweight title at UFC 298. Despite the hilarity of him being happy to mock his age, the then 35-year-old was knocked out by Ilia Topuria, who was just 27 when the bell rang. Of course, no one ever beats Father Time, but what aspect of aging is the most detrimental for fighters, and what can be done to hold the clock back?

How Aging Impacts Strength, Speed, and Recovery

Bone density gradually begins to decline around the age of 35, and can be more pronounced in women post-menopause, but for athletes, bone density is often maintained through a history of resistance training. “Exercises such as strength training can slow the progression of bone density loss,” explains Jordan Metzl, MD, a sports medicine physician at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the official hospital of the UFC which includes a specialized Women’s Sports Medicine Center (WSMC). While Dr. Metzl has not treated either Ronda Rousey or Gina Carano, he does have an interest in longevity. “My goal is to keep people moving at whatever phase of life they are in, from kids to grandparents,” he explains.

The Role of Sarcopenia in Athletic Decline

While calcium and vitamin D are also important ways to fight bone density degradation, Dr. Metzl says there are other concerns around aging that are more pronounced. “If you’re doing MMA, bone density loss is the least of your problems,” he tells M&F. “What can start to kick in, is age-related sarcopenia, or muscle loss due to aging, which starts at about age 25 and slowly increases over time.”

Genetics can play a part in terms how the aging process affects athletes, but Dr. Metzl says that regular exercise is key to preserving muscle mass and ligament health. So, too, is a healthy, high protein diet. Still, no matter how hard Rousey or Carano may train, “They’re not 25,” notes the doctor. “A 35-year-old body is more likely to suffer injury, either repetitive stress injury or acute traumatic injury. The collagen just isn’t as strong. That means injuries such as tendon strains and tears, ligament sprains, and bone injuries, including stress fractures and traumatic fractures are just more likely to occur.”

Add the increased likelihood of injuries to the extensive wear and tear suffered, and it becomes even more clear as to why age is more than just a number. Both Rousey and Carano have dealt with significant head trauma. Rousey also suffered a dislocated elbow and separated shoulder during her career, but does the increased physical risk mean that aging warriors should be denied the opportunity to keep fighting?

Why Fans Still Love Veteran Showdowns

Sylvester Stallone’s speech to a dismissive boxing commission in the 2006 movie, Rocky Balboa said it best. “It’s your right to listen to your gut. It ain’t nobody’s right to say ‘No’ after you earned the right to be where you wanna be and do what you wanna do.”

While we often scoff at those aging warriors who just can’t step away, who says that they should disappear in the first place?” The Sports Journal reports, however, that around of 80% of MMA athletes are aged between 26 and 35 years of age, meaning that if these legends want a fair fight, perhaps they should be able to go at it against each other rather than take on the young guns. Fortunately, platforms like Netflix, who understand the nostalgic star power of a Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, or Ronda Rousey, are able to keep these competitor’s careers active for longer. “Athletes hit their peak physiologic fitness between 25 and 27 but there are many things that go into becoming great,” says Dr. Metzl. “Some sports, like sprinting, require mostly physiologic capacity, so (the peak is) closer to 25. But others require guile and more skill, and people can master those much later in life.”

How You Can Watch Rousey vs Carano

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano takes place on May 16, 2026, from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles and will stream live globally on Netflix. For more info click here.