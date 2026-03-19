With IFBB Pro and Olympia qualification options returning to Turkey in 2026, Burak King recently explained the exciting opportunities and dilemmas that are very close to his heart, as the Men’s Physique competitor navigates his own Olympia qualification campaign this year.

Who Is Burak King? Men’s Physique Star on the Rise

Burak King is one of Turkey’s most famous bodybuilders, having moved from Izmir to the U.S. as a child, he was inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s story and wanted to find his own American dream. “Bodybuilding has created a lot of opportunities for me” he tells M&F. Indeed, proving that hard work pays off, King was recruited as the coach to WWE Superstar Roman Reigns and is now working on the launch of his own supplement line, BK Nutrition.

King qualified for the pinnacle of bodybuilding when he stepped on stage at the 2022 Olympia and last year came an impressive second at the Chicago Pro. It’s no wonder, then, that King has become an inspiration in his homeland. “They’ve been following my journey,” he says, noting that avid bodybuilding fans even wait for him at airports for a selfie or an autograph. “It was kind of cool to see that,” he reflects, surprised that his success was being noted back in Turkey.

What Is the 2026 Turkey Pro and Why It Matters

Those who wish to follow in King’s footsteps have a chance to go pro, or earn Olympia qualification points in 2026, but King says he’ll need to wait and see how his own campaign pans out before making a decision on competing in Turkey. That’s because the IFBB Pro League’s official closing date for qualification to the 2026 Olympia in Las Vegas is August 30, 2026. While taking place after that cut-off, the show taking place in Izmir, Turkey on September 17 to 20 will help bodybuilder’s to qualify for the 2027 Olympia event instead, creating an opportunity for athletes to start next year’s Olympia qualification campaign early, but it does mean that those who are entered into this year’s Olympia would potentially have to miss the Turkey Pro as they focus on getting their prep locked in for Sin City.

Still, with Men’s Physique competitors gaining instant Olympia entry if they can win two pro shows, Turkey is far from off the table for those who are already eying up a successful 2027. “First of all, it’s a good country to visit,” explains King, noting that Turkey, much like England, Spain, Italy, or Greece, is an accessible location for bodybuilders who are perhaps European based and don’t want the expense of traveling back and forth to the U.S. “So, if you’ve got a choice of, say, a four-hour flight from England to Turkey against an 11-hour flight to Vegas, you’re going to choose Turkey.”

Burak King’s 2026 Competition Strategy

While King can’t confirm or rule out entry into the 2026 Turkey Pro at this stage of the season, he has high hopes for the country’s contributions going forward, saying that the initial sign-up for entries has been highly encouraging. “I hope in the future they do more shows,” he says, touting the country’s largest city, Istanbul as another location that could be positioned in a different part of the season.

For those who get on the road to qualification this year in Izmir, however, the American dream becomes ever closer. “If it gets in the way of me doing well at the Olympia, then I would have to skip out and just focus on getting ready for the Olympia, you know?” shares King. “But if it turns out that I don’t have this year’s Olympia to compete in, I get to enjoy Turkey and I can throw my hat into the ring for next year, straight away,” he adds. “But either way, I think Turkey is a big one.”

For more information on attending or competing in the 2026 Expo Sport Izmir event, click here.

To follow Burak King on Instagram, click here.