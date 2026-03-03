Katie Selerni is a Navy vet who set an American Collegiate bench press record of 336 pounds (152.5 kilograms) as a junior, but this powerlifter, bodybuilder, and fitness coach doesn’t just focus on her upper body. In a recent Instagram post, the popular social media star, who goes by the nickname “KatyLiftz” gave a masterclass on glute gains, and how to target each area using nothing but your bodyweight and some floor space.

If you are looking for a low impact glute workout and a little knowledge on how these moves can hit different areas, Katie is of great service. In an informative video, she breaks down a four-move workout that is suitable for beginners but can be modified for more advanced individuals, and better still, this session can be tried at the gym, at home, or anywhere with a space to lie down in.

Katie Salerni’s 4 Essential Glute Exercises (No Equipment Required)

Donkey Kick

Donkey kicks make an impact because they home in on the often difficult to target upper glute regions of the hips and lower back. To execute, kneel on all fours and raise your legs backwards, with a slightly bent leg. Donkey kicks work the gluteus maximus, muscle that most gymgoers know about, but they also build the medius and minimus muscles, located further up around the hips and towards the lower back. And, because Donkey kicks work your hip flexors, they help to improve posture and can alleviate lower back pain.

To make harder: Place a resistance band around both legs, just above the knees.

Glute Bridge

The glute bridge exercise primarily targets the gluteus maximus, the largest muscle in the glutes, but you’ll once again recruit the medius and minimus as you drive your body upwards, by focusing on squeezing your buttocks rather than loading the back. To avoid overarching the back, be sure to contract your stomach muscles by bracing the core. Glute bridges also work the hamstrings and are another useful move for improving posture.

To make it harder: Place a barbell over your hips and keep it steady with your hands.

Lying Reverse Leg Raise

Reverse leg raises are an ideal exercise for those who sit for long hours, because they help to decompress the spinal cord while working the glutes, and the hamstrings below, creating a more toned and shapely appearance toward the lower glutes. Be sure to keep the hips still and concentrate of lifting with your glutes rather than just the legs.

To make it harder: Use ankle weights or place a dumbbell behind the knee.

Lying Lateral Leg Raise

Lateral leg raises are very efficient at isolating the gluteus minimus in the outer hip, building muscle while improving your stability and gait. The gluteus medius, toward the lower back, will also be recruited here. Keep your legs straight as you lift them, then slowly lower back down to maximize the tension.

To make it harder: Place a resistance band around the knees.

To try this workout for yourself aim from 1 to 3 sets of each exercise, for 12 to 20 reps. If you are new to glute workouts, go with your bodyweight at first, and then you can add the modifiers once you are comfortable with your form. Now, go get those great glute gains!

