German coach and strongwoman, Sina Ruppenthal has gone viral once again, after Guinness World Records re-shared the amazing feat that she achieved last summer, earning a world record for lifting and then throwing ten people in a challenge that looked like child’s play for this able athlete.

The surreal show of strength originally took place on August 29, 2025, as part of a television special called “Die große Show der Weltrekorde,”and was filmed in Munich. It also marked her second world record, after breaking a three-obstacle medley back in February, 2025.

During the TV show, Ruppenthal, a top ranked natural powerlifter from Dortmund, who is also a highly qualified functional fitness coach and lecturer, was required to channel her inner-WWE while hoisting up, then throwing ten individuals in the shortest time possible. In the end, she was able to press slam all 10 men in just 37.44 seconds, stamping her authority on the as yet unbeaten world record.

The Strength Secret Behind This Jaw-Dropping World Record

Following the epic event, Ruppenthal explained that she wanted to show that women can achieve amazing things, and that it’s “nice to be a strongwoman.” Previously, she had told her inspired Instagram following that “You choose your hard. You choose what it’s worth it. You don’t choose whether or not you’ll suffer, but you do choose what you want to suffer for.”

The clip of Ruppenthal ripping through the succession of men and throwing them with apparent ease continues to impress. “I wouldn’t want to fight her,” wrote one follower, perhaps intimidated by the empowered female. “That girl is amazing. She was throwing those guys like ragdolls,” added another.

Still, some of her other fans seemed more excited by the idea of helping Ruppenthal complete her feats of strength. “How does one volunteer for that?” asked an intrigued fan.

To follow Sina Ruppenthal on Instagram, click here.