There is a quiet realization baked into each of our lives.

It says that sometime after 40, your edge dulls, focus slips, and recall lags. You trade in being “dangerous for becoming “experienced.” Your conversations revolve around what you used to do, and less of what you are doing now and will be doing in the future.

Many people accept this fate. They accept the brain fog, shorter attention span, and creeping distractions that occupy a solid chunk of each day. In other words, there are lots of us who accept the idea that decline is just part of life.

Dr. Tommy Wood, author of The Stimulated Mind, which comes out March 24, calls it what it is: behavioral conditioning.

Wood’s career spans hospital wards, research labs, high-performance motorsports paddocks, and executive coaching rooms. He’s seen the aging brain, the injured brain, the elite brain under pressure – and the common thread isn’t inevitability.

It’s stimulus.

“Cognitive decline isn’t inevitable if you continue to challenge your brain and body,” Wood told Muscle & Fitness. “There is data even going back 70 years that show that the majority of people actually maintain function into their sixties, seventies, and eighties.”

The current world is trained on distraction, rewards, multitasking, fear of stress, and treats recovery like laziness. Then we wonder why our minds feel overtrained and underperforming. If you understand progressive overload, you already understand the fix.

The brain follows the same rule as muscle: Apply stimulus, recover, adopt, and repeat. The question isn’t whether your mind will change over time, because it will.

The question is whether you’re training it—or letting it atrophy while you scroll.

The ‘Retirement’ Myth: How Expectations Become Reality

Wood is a neuroscientist and physician who has worked across brain development, traumatic brain injury, dementia prevention, and elite performance environments—including Formula 1. He traces a lot of our fear around aging back to a century-old idea: that past a certain point, people become less useful, less capable, and eventually—replaceable.

“Going back decades, if not more than a century, we had this idea that as people hit a certain age, they’ll have lost so much function,” he says. “They become so useless that they have to be removed from their jobs. This is one of the reasons why they popularized the idea of retirement.”

The bigger problem isn’t just cultural, but personal. Because once you absorb that message, you start living it.

“We internalize this idea of, ‘Oh, I’m too old to do that,” Wood said. “I can’t lift that heavy thing because I’m gonna injure myself,’ or ‘I’m too old to learn that new skill.’ And because of that, we stop engaging in these things that we know help to maintain function. So then it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

Wood points to what psychologists call stereotype embodiment theory—the idea that what we expect to happens shapes our behaviors so powerfully, it eventually becomes our reality.

In lifting terms: If you stop training because you assume you’re going to get weaker anyway, you guarantee the outcome you live. Not because time wins—because you stopped giving your body (and brain) a reason to adapt.

Why Resistance Training Futureproofs the Brain

Wood doesn’t just say exercise helps the brain. He explains how different training styles protect different systems—and why resistance training is uniquely powerful.

“There are essentially three different types of exercise when we think about brain health,” he said.

Aerobic work tends to benefit gray matter (a major component of the central nervous system), the hippocampus, and memory

Open-skill/coordinative training (sports, martial arts, dancing) tends to support global cognition

Resistance training has a standout effect on white matter—the brain’s fast-connection network tied to decision-making and executive function

The reason that matters is simple: “The structure and function of the white matter is one of the best predictions of loss of cognitive function and future dementia risk,” Wood said. “And resistance training seems to particularly benefit the structure and function of the white matter.

White matter helps you make fast decisions, control impulses, and stay sharp under pressure, so for those still pumping iron, Wood says you’re doing both your body and brain a huge service.

“We now know that when people used to make fun of us because we spent all this time in the gym and therefore we must be stupid—actually, we’re looking after our brains by lifting weights,” he says.

Even better, you don’t need a complicated training program to get brain benefits. Wood highlighted trials where older adults improved cognition with basic resistance training.

“Two times a week, three sets of eight to 12, five to six exercises covering all the muscle groups,” he said. “Super basic stuff. But that significantly improves the structure and function of the white matter and improves both global cognition and executive function.”

That’s a pretty wild return on investment on a simple training plan. Two sessions a week can do more than build muscle. It can help protect the systems that keep you independent, competent, and sharp decades from now.

Mistakes Are the Stimulus

In the gym, you don’t grow from comfort. The growth comes from challenge plus recovery. Wood says the brain operates on the same logic–except the stimulus isn’t just intensity. It’s errors.

“We know the main driver of neuroplasticity is errors or mistakes or failure in some kind of complex task,” he said. “Learning a language, learning a new sport, learning a musical instrument.”

That failure triggers adaptation: the brain allocates more resources to the networks that couldn’t meet demand. Just like you need to reach a muscular failure when you’re lifting weights, the same must be done for the brain. Finding new complex skills that are challenging, making mistakes, and coming back to it helps.

The schedule you do these tasks also matters.

“The best structure seems to be two or three times a week,” Wood said. “Thirty to 60 minutes, and then slowly challenging yourself more and more over time. You have to put more plates on the bar.”

That’s futureproofing in practice—not living in a comfort loop, but staying in a cycle of learning, failing, adapting, and rebuilding.

Stress Tolerance Beats Stress Avoidance

Wood’s stress philosophy is a mature one. He doesn’t sell the fantasy of a stress-free life. Instead, what we should be striving for is the goal of stress competence.

“Stress response is an important thing,” he says. “You activate the stress response when you exercise, and the stress response is what allows us to focus and pay attention.”

Stress is an issue for most of us, but the real issue is how we relate to it. Being stressed about stress can increase the long-term risk of chronic disease and has a significant impact on our health.

You can also make stress twice as damaging by resisting it, overthinking it and catastrophizing it. Wood points to studies showing your framing changes your physiology and performance in the moment.

“If you go into a stressful situation thinking stress is detrimental, that will negatively impact your performance,” he said. “But if you go in thinking stress is beneficial you still get a stress response. But you also release other hormones that help you adapt. You still release cortisol, but also release things like DHEA (a natural steroid hormone produced by the adrenal glands that acts as a precursor to sex hormones (estrogens and androgens).”

Dehydroepiandrosterone—aka DHEA—is also used to combat age-related decline, improve sexual function, and boost energy. Releasing DHEA in a stressful situation helps to make better decisions.

You should go and chase more stress, but it shouldn’t also be treated like black licorice. Treat it like training: Dose it appropriately, recover properly, and rust that the adaptation is part of the process.

Cognitive Fatigue Is Overtraining

We’ve all overtrained physically at some point, and know the feeling: The easy days aren’t easy, the hard days aren’t productive, and everything is stuck in the same gray zone.

Wood says many people are doing the cognitive version of that every day.

“Cognitive fatigue and physical fatigue actually have a tone of similarities,” he said. “Physical fatigue can be driven by cognitive fatigue.”

If you proceed through the day feeling like each activity or task is a struggle, you can’t really focus. This also applies to when you relax. Are you truly still, or are you streaming your favorite show, while scrolling social media, while in between group chats?

This is the “hard-ish” zone: constant task switching, constant stimulation, no true recovery.

“It creates this low level of stress,” Wood said. “We do lower quality work because if it. That’s more stressful.”

So what do you do when your brain needs recovery–not more stimulation?

Wood’s prescription is practical and realistic:

Protect a 30-60 minute deep-focus block when you work best

Turn off notifications and remove the phone

Take real breaks that switch you off–even five minutes

Batch your meetings/emails instead of letting them fracture your day

In the evening, wind down with one thing at a time

And yes, you should give yourself permission for a break—no matter what that looks like.

“Scroll puppy videos on Instagram,” Wood said. “Watch a rerun of a sitcom that you enjoy, something that truly switches you off.”

While this might sound like a contradiction to the above mentioning these activities, notice that this only includes one thing without bringing in those others.

The point is to stop training distractions in your day to day as your default mode. Deep work is your hard session. True breaks are your recovery. And sleep is the adaptation window.

The Stimulated Week

A Simple Brain-Forward Training Split

Goal: Build a week that trains muscle + white matter, supports memory, and adds real cognitive stimulation—without turning your life into a biohacking project.

Key idea from Wood: Different training styles feed different parts of brain health. Resistance training supports white matter/executive function, aerobic/interval work supports memory/hippocampus, and open-skill movement supports global cognition.

Day 1 — Strength (White Matter Builder)

Full-body or upper/lower split

4–6 big movements + accessories

3 sets of 8–12 reps on main lifts (Wood’s “super basic” template)

Finish: 10 minutes easy walk or bike to downshift.

Day 2 — Zone 2 + True Recovery

30–45 minutes of easy cardio (keep it at a conversational pace)

No multitasking if possible (no podcasts if you can stand it)

Optional mobility + 10 minutes early bedtime wind-down

Day 3 — Intervals (Memory + BDNF Signal)

Choose one:

6–10 rounds: 30–60 sec hard / 2–3 min easy

OR

OR “Norwegian 4×4”: 4 min hard / 3 min easy x 4

Rule: Recover like it matters. This is a stimulus day.

Day 4 — Strength (White Matter Builder)

Repeat Day 1 template with different movements

Keep volume moderate, form sharp

Day 5 — Open-Skill Conditioning (Global Cognition)

Pick one:

Martial arts / boxing drills

Pick-up sport

Dance class

Reactive agility ladder / cone drills with a partner

Why it works: You’re processing, reacting, learning—your brain has to adapt.

Day 6 — Optional Pump + Walk

Short hypertrophy session (30–45 minutes) or long walk

Keep it fun, not punishing

Day 7 — Off (Real Off)

Light movement only

One “unplugged” block: 20–30 minutes without screens

Plan next week’s one new skill session (language, instrument, sport)

Follow Dr. Wood on Instagram @drtommywood and stay sharp at any age by purchasing The Stimulated Mind