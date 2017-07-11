Ryan Terry's Favorite Exercises

Per Bernal / M+F Magazine

If you haven't seen Ryan Terry before, you must be living under a rock. For years, the Englishman has been at the top of the fitness food chain, consistently placing in the top five of Mr. Olympia competitions. Then, this spring, he brought home the gold at the 2017 Arnold Classic in the men’s physique category. He shared his favorite exercises that help him stay jacked—and we're sharing them with you.

Pro tip: Don’t neglect training the transversus abdominis. These non-visible muscles are found deep in your core, and provide trunk stability and help minimize injury risk when strengthened. All plank variations hit the transversus abdominis.