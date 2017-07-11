Pro Tips

Ryan Terry's Favorite Exercises

Incorporate these moves into your routine to take your gains up a notch.

andrew-gutman-headshot thumbnail by
1 of 6

Ryan Terry's Favorite Exercises

Ryan Terry performing a side plank
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine

If you haven't seen Ryan Terry before, you must be living under a rock. For years, the Englishman has been at the top of the fitness food chain, consistently placing in the top five of Mr. Olympia competitions. Then, this spring, he brought home the gold at the 2017 Arnold Classic in the men’s physique category. He shared his favorite exercises that help him stay jacked—and we're sharing them with you.

Pro tip: Don’t neglect training the transversus abdominis. These non-visible muscles are found deep in your core, and provide trunk stability and help minimize injury risk when strengthened. All plank variations hit the transversus abdominis.

2 of 6

Legs: Squats

Shirtless Man Doing Barbell Back Squat
Per Bernal / M+F Magazine

“Squats are great for building leg muscles. The calves, quadriceps, and hamstrings all get worked. They also create an anabolic effect that promotes muscle-building and strength in the entire body.”

3 of 6

Chest: Incline Bench Press

Incline Barbell Bench Press

“Having the bar at an incline activates the upper chest in particular, but it also works the entire pec area, so it’s a key move.”

4 of 6

Biceps: Single-arm Biceps Curl

MRBIG_PHOTOGRAPHY / Getty

“It really isolates the biceps’ peak, adding height to the arms. I structure my arm training by curling heavy first, then I finish with some more isolation exercises, and I find that effective.”

5 of 6

Back: Deadlift

Deadlift
Neustockimages / Getty

“Deadlifts work more muscles simultaneously and contribute to greater strength and size gains than any other exercise in my training plan. It’s the one move I cannot afford to miss if I want a bigger back.”

6 of 6

Shoulders: Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Dumbbell Shoulder Press
Jay Sullivan / M+F Magazine

“It hits all three heads—medial, posterior, and anterior—of the deltoids at once, and I really feel the shoulders working every inch of the way up and down.”

Topics:
Comments