The Mr. Olympia contest has served as a gold standard, determining who in the bodybuilding universe can rightly call themselves the best in the world — for the next 364 days, at least.

Since Joe Weider endeavored the inaugural event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music back in 1965, 16 men have won the title of Mr. Olympia, starting with Larry “the Legend” Scott and most recently, Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay. Each of these men has represented the pinnacle of his sport, and a number have gone up against one another in classic showdowns that are the stuff of legend. However, due to the span of time between the first and most recent editions, we’ll never get to witness all 16 champs duking it out onstage together.

Instead, we’re bringing you this gallery of champions, starting with Scott and finishing with your 2021 Sandow winner, Big Ramy.