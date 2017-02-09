Official #AreUSuper Contest Rules

Muscle & Fitness’ #AreUSuper Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS CONTEST. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

1. SPONSOR: The Sponsor of the “Muscle & Fitness’ #AreUSuper contest” is Weider Publications, LLC (“Sponsor”), 4 New York Plaza, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10004.

2. ELIGIBILITY: This Contest is open to individual legal residents of the continental United States of America who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Directors, officers, shareholders, employees, and agents of Sponsor, as well as directors, officers, shareholders, employees, and agents of advertising and/or promotional partners and agencies of Sponsor, and the immediate families (spouse, parents, children, siblings, and their spouses) of each of the foregoing, are not eligible. Void outside of the continental United States of America and where prohibited by law.

3. CONTEST PERIOD: The Contest begins on February 8 and ends at 11:59pm PST on February 28.

4. ENTRY: Sign in to your Twitter or Instagram account. If you do not have an account, visit www.twitter.com or Instagram.com to create one. Twitter and Instagram accounts are free. All terms and conditions of instagram.com and twitter.com apply. Once logged into your account, follow @muscle_fitness for Twitter or @muscle_and_fitness for Instagram and send a post using the #AreUSuper hashtag. All entries must be made via Twitter or Instagram. No other form of entry is permitted and will not be accepted. All entries must be received during the CONTEST Period. Entrant is responsible for all fees charged by any Internet Service Provider. Upon their receipt, entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Entries are void if received through illegitimate channels or if they are the result of fraud. One entry per person per and per Twitter or Instagram account.

5. PRIZE WINNER SELECTION: On or about March 5, 2017, Muscle & Fitness editors will choose the winner from among all eligible entries. On or before March 10, 2017 Sponsor will attempt to notify the winner by email, direct message and/or Twitter and/or Instagram and/or telephone. Any prize notification that is returned as undeliverable, is otherwise unsuccessful, or is not accepted via email or telephone within 72 hours will result in disqualification, and Sponsor may select an alternate winner. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries. Only the prizes set forth below will be awarded. In no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules.

6. PRIZES: 1 winner will receive one (1) HYLETE Verge II Short, one (1) HYLETE Linear hoodie, one (1) HYLETE Quad-blend V-neck, and one (1) HYLETE Icon 6-in-1 backpack 60L, one (1) 12-count MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Protein Crunch Bar, one (1) MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Power in chocolate 2lbs, one (1) MuscleTech X5 Pre-Workout. Total approximate retail value (ARV) of all prizes: $529.97. Winner is responsible for all expenses not listed in these rules and for payment of any applicable federal, state, and/or local taxes. Winner is also responsible for compliance with any applicable federal, state, and/or local laws and/or regulations. Prize is not transferable. Cash redemption, exchange or substitution is not allowed except at the sole discretion of Sponsor. Sponsor may substitute a prize of equal or greater value for any prize that is not available for any reason.

7. HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE: Contest winner may be required to sign and return to Sponsor an Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability Release and, where legal, a Publicity Release, and, if so, all required documents must be signed and returned to Sponsor within seven days of the date Sponsor sends them to winner. By accepting the prize, the winner grants permission to the Sponsor to use his or her name and/or photographs, likenesses, voices, any statement and/or entry by winner, and biographical information for publicity and promotional purposes without further compensation unless prohibited by law.

8. ADDITIONAL TERMS: This Contest is governed by the laws of New York. By entering the Contest, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Contest, or any prizes awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Contest but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses.

9. WINNERS LIST: For the winner's name, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Weider Publications, LLC 4 New York Plaza, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10004. All requests must be received within 30 days of March 12, 2017, the Contest Period End Date.

10. RELEASE: By participating in this Contest, entrants agree to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, American Media Inc., participating promotional agencies and their respective subsidiaries and affiliates, directors, officers, shareholders, employees and/or agents, from and against any and all claims, damages, liability, losses, and expenses arising out of this Contest or acceptance, use, or misuse of any prize received in this Contest. Entrants agree that no claim relating to such claims, damages, liability, losses, and expenses will be asserted against the Sponsor, American Media Inc., participating promotional agencies, or any of their respective subsidiaries or affiliates, or their respective directors, officers, shareholders, employees and/or agents. By accepting a prize, winner agrees to release and hold the Sponsor, American Media Inc., participating promotional agencies, and their respective subsidiaries and affiliates, and their directors, officers, shareholders, employees and/or agents harmless from any and all claims, damages, liability, losses, and expenses and actions of any kind resulting from the acceptance, possession or use of any prize, including without limitation, personal injuries, death, and property damage. Winner assumes liability for injuries caused or claimed to be caused by participating in the Contest, or by the acceptance, possession or use of any prize.

12. CONDUCT: By entering this Contest entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules. Entrants further agree to be bound by the decisions of the Sponsor which will be final and binding in all respects. The Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual found to be tampering with the entry process; to be acting in violation of the Official Rules; or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person.

13. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY: The Sponsor and participating promotional agencies (and the subsidiaries and affiliates of each) are not in any way responsible or liable for damage, loss, or injury resulting from altered, late, lost, damaged, misdirected, or illegible entries, or telephone, computer, online or technical malfunctions (including busy lines and disconnections), or acceptance and use of a prize or travel in connection with such prize. The Sponsor is not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information utilized in the Contest or by any technical or human error which may occur in the processing of entries in the Contest. The Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, or delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries. The Sponsor is not responsible for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of e-mail on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any Web site or combination thereof, including injury or damage to entrants or to any other person’s computer related or resulting from participation or downloading materials in this Contest. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor, which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Contest, the Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Contest. If Sponsor does so, Sponsor will post notice of the termination on its Twitter feed.