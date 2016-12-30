6 Motivating Fitness Hashtags Of 2017

Hashtag of Choice: #fitfam

@followthelita

“Goals should be made not just on the first day of the new year, but every single day. When you have a New Year’s resolution such as ‘losing 10 pounds this year,’ you tend to create that goal and then fall off it by the end of January. Resolu­tions should last all year because they’re more realistic to achieve. I use the #fitmom hashtag to inspire other moms out there who want to be fit. We are all a part of a community no matter our shape, size, or background. When you have the same common core to live a healthier lifestyle, that to me is what a #fitmom is all about!”