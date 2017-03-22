Check Out Paige VanZant's Abs on Instagram

UFC strawweight fighter Paige VanZant is in great shape, and her Instagram account is all the proof we need.
This week, she's shared snaps of her physique that show off the effects of hard work in the gym, giving us total #BodyGoals.
SEE ALSO: Seven Facts About UFC's Paige VanZant
She may have lost her last fight in December 2016, but she looks like she's doing better than ever in the series of snaps.
To find out how VanZant stays in killer shape, check out the workout she shared with M&F Hers when she graced the November/December 2016 cover.