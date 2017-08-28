Meet All 32 Mae Young Classic Competitors

Courtesy WWE.com

They're ready to fight.

WWE's women's only tournament, the Mae Young Classic, pits 32 superstars against each other in a single-elimination tournament. When organizing the tournament, Paul "Triple H" Levesque wanted to make sure he put a spotlight on sports entertainers that may not have gotten an opportunity otherwise. As a result, the competitor list runs the gamut from complete unknowns, indie darlings, and even a former UFC fighter. While they might not be household names like Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch yet, it's only a matter of time until they make their own mark on the "women's revolution".

In the following slides, check out profile photos and bios for all 32 competitors, courtesy of WWE.

The Mae Young Classic will air exclusively on the WWE Network.