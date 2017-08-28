Meet All 32 Mae Young Classic Competitors

Courtesy WWE.com
Height: 5’7”
Hometown: Sioux Falls, SD
Twitter: @QoSBaszler
There are plenty of tough women in the Mae Young Classic, but none have an employment history quite like former UFC fighter “The Queen of Spades,” Shayna Baszler. Baszler is one of the true pioneers of women’s MMA, and she’s credited with helping give rise to the likes of Paige VanZant, Miesha Tate, and her good friend Ronda Rousey.
After vanquishing many a foe inside the octagon, Baszler chose a new martial craft to hone, this time inside the squared circle. The transition has been seamless for Baszler, who is the reigning AIW Women’s Champion, IndyGurlz Australia Champion, and PREMIERE Women’s Champion. An unapologetic devotee of catch wrestling, she has trained extensively under former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett, and studied under U.K. wrestling legend Billy Robinson, making her the spiritual continuation of a Wigan Snake Pit lineage that counts no less than “The God of Wrestling,” Karl Gotch, in its ranks.