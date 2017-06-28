Athletes & Celebrities

Photos: Caroline Wozniacki goes (tastefully) nude for ESPN Body Issue cover

In a behind-the-scenes feature, the tennis star shares why she loves her body and "doesn't care what people think."

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki bared her powerful physique for ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue, the ninth annual roundup of elite athletes showcasing the bodies that they've trained for countless hours in pursuit of championship performance.

In a new behind-the-scenes video, which ESPN released alongside Wozniacki's stunning cover, she makes one thing very clear: She trains to be the fiercest athlete she can be, and she's not concerned with what anyone thinks of her body or her training.

Wozniacki is currently ranked sixth in the world by the Women's Tennis Association, but she's always got her sights set on training harder and getting stronger. 

Check out the video below, and click through for more photos of Wozniacki.

The Body Issue hits newsstands on July 7 and will appear on ESPN.com on July 5.

Wozniacki revealed that her ankle injury last year was the most excruciating pain she's ever felt, and that it was the toughest time in her career, in her interview on espn.com.

"For me, it's all about being the best tennis player I can be, the best athlete that I can be," Wozniacki told ESPN.

Over the course of her career, Wozniacki has won 25 WTA titles and more than $20 million in prize money.

Wozniacki is a former world No.1 on the Women's Tennis Association Tour.

Wozniacki also appeared in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

