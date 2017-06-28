Photos: Caroline Wozniacki goes (tastefully) nude for ESPN Body Issue cover

Dewey Nicks / ESPN

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki bared her powerful physique for ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue, the ninth annual roundup of elite athletes showcasing the bodies that they've trained for countless hours in pursuit of championship performance.

In a new behind-the-scenes video, which ESPN released alongside Wozniacki's stunning cover, she makes one thing very clear: She trains to be the fiercest athlete she can be, and she's not concerned with what anyone thinks of her body or her training.

Wozniacki is currently ranked sixth in the world by the Women's Tennis Association, but she's always got her sights set on training harder and getting stronger.

