Photos: Michelle Waterson gracefully bares it all for ESPN's Body Issue

In a behind-the-scenes clip, "The Karate Hottie" shared her motivation with ESPN and talked fighting post-baby.

Rose McNulty thumbnail by
Michelle Waterson's Body Issue Cover

Mark Seliger / ESPN

ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue showcases the physiques of some of the fittest athletes in the world, and UFC strawweight fighter Michelle Waterson bared her (literally) kickass form for the ninth annual issue.

Waterson, also known as "The Karate Hottie," has been a professional fighter for more than 10 years, and signed with UFC in 2015. In her Body Issue behind-the-scenes interview, she shares her story and talks body image, fighting while raising her daughter, and how having a baby mid-career gave her the warrior mentality that she brings to the Octagon.

Check out the video, and click through for more photos of Waterson.

The Body Issue hits newsstands on July 7 and will appear on ESPN.com on July 5.

Michelle Waterson's Body Issue Cover Shoot

Eric Lutzens / ESPN

Waterson told ESPN.com that she likes her "Karate Hottie" nickname, although being "hot" is far from her first priority—that would be raising her daughter and training.

Michelle Waterson's Body Issue Cover Shoot

Eric Lutzens / ESPN

“For a long time, I was embarrassed about my stretch marks," Waterson told ESPN. "Now I embrace them, because for me it was like this nest that I created to grow this little human in my body, and I'm proud of that. They are like my battle wounds.”

Michelle Waterson

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Waterson started martial arts at the age of 10, and a trip to Thailand in college got her hooked on Muay Thai.

Michelle Waterson

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

The 31-year-old's record is 14-5.

Michelle Waterson

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Waterson is currently ranked sixth in the UFC women's strawweight division.

