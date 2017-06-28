Photos: Michelle Waterson gracefully bares it all for ESPN's Body Issue

Mark Seliger / ESPN

ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue showcases the physiques of some of the fittest athletes in the world, and UFC strawweight fighter Michelle Waterson bared her (literally) kickass form for the ninth annual issue.

Waterson, also known as "The Karate Hottie," has been a professional fighter for more than 10 years, and signed with UFC in 2015. In her Body Issue behind-the-scenes interview, she shares her story and talks body image, fighting while raising her daughter, and how having a baby mid-career gave her the warrior mentality that she brings to the Octagon.

Check out the video, and click through for more photos of Waterson.

The Body Issue hits newsstands on July 7 and will appear on ESPN.com on July 5.