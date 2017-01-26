Playing Soccer May Lower Blood Pressure

If you're looking for a fun way to improve your health, soccer might be the sport to try. A Danish study selected 31 untrained women between the ages of 35-50. They all suffered from high blood pressure. Nineteen of these women preformed one hour of soccer training two to three times a week for a year. The workouts incorporated high-pulse, stamina, and strength training. When this active group was compared to the group of twelve inactive women, the group taking part in training had improved in categories like blood pressure, body fat mass, and interval fitness.

