Chia Seed Parfait

Directions

1. Mix coconut sugar and 1⁄2 cup of the coconut milk over a low flame to melt the sugar. Once melted, take off heat and combine the remaining coconut milk and chia seeds, and set aside.

2. Split the vanilla pod in half and scrape out the beans, adding them to coconut milk mixture. Let combo sit for an hour or chill overnight for a ready breakfast in the morning.

3. Combine 1 cup of pineapple juice with agar, turmeric, lime zest, and salt in a saucepan, and heat on a low flame until it comes to a boil.

4. Reduce heat, and add remaining pineapple juice and arrowroot; simmer for 10 minutes. The mixture will get gray and cloudy, but once the arrowroot is completely dissolved, the color will return to a vibrant yellow.

5. Remove mixture from heat to cool. Chill for at least 1 hour or overnight.

6. Once chilled, layer the chia seed pudding and the pineapple-turmeric kanten in a parfait cup, and enjoy. Top with granola, fresh mint, or fresh pineapple, if desired. Store remaining kanten in the refrigerator.