Nutrition
Chia Seed Parfait
This parfait has so much going for it health-wise that it's sure to jump-start your day.
A great protein-packed, vegan option for a clean, alkaline jump on the day. Made from fruit, chia seeds, and coconut milk, this fresh, flavor-filled treasure is the right meal to launch your morning.
Chia Seed Parfait Servings: 2
Prep time: 15 | Cook time: 15
You'll need
- 1 Tbsp coconut sugar (or less, as desired for taste)
- 2 cup sun sweetened coconut milk, divided
- 1⁄4 cup chia seeds
- 1 vanilla bean pod
- 2 cups fresh pineapple juice, divided
- 1⁄2 tsp agar powder
- 1⁄2 tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp lime zest
- 1 pinch salt
- 2 tsp arrowroot
Directions
1. Mix coconut sugar and 1⁄2 cup of the coconut milk over a low flame to melt the sugar. Once melted, take off heat and combine the remaining coconut milk and chia seeds, and set aside.
2. Split the vanilla pod in half and scrape out the beans, adding them to coconut milk mixture. Let combo sit for an hour or chill overnight for a ready breakfast in the morning.
3. Combine 1 cup of pineapple juice with agar, turmeric, lime zest, and salt in a saucepan, and heat on a low flame until it comes to a boil.
4. Reduce heat, and add remaining pineapple juice and arrowroot; simmer for 10 minutes. The mixture will get gray and cloudy, but once the arrowroot is completely dissolved, the color will return to a vibrant yellow.
5. Remove mixture from heat to cool. Chill for at least 1 hour or overnight.
6. Once chilled, layer the chia seed pudding and the pineapple-turmeric kanten in a parfait cup, and enjoy. Top with granola, fresh mint, or fresh pineapple, if desired. Store remaining kanten in the refrigerator.