Drinking White Wine May Increase Risk of Rosacea

We love a glass of wine as much as the next gal, but new research published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology shows too much vino can increase your risk of developing rosacea, a skin condition marked by redness on the nose, cheeks, forehead, and chin.

The study found that women who drank white wine and liquor had a higher risk of developing rosacea, and that risk increased as their alcohol consumption increased. Researchers speculate that alcohol may weaken the immune system and widen blood vessels, which can lead to rosacea's telltale facial flush. Keep in mind that rosé and sparkling wines have less alcohol, so there might be better options that are less likely to trigger a flare-up when consumed in moderation.