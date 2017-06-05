3 Loaded Carry Finishers to Boost Upper-Body Strength and Calorie Afterburn

Shutterstock

More often than we realize, we’re picking up heavy items and carrying them from one location to another: children, groceries, boxes, suitcases, loads of laundry.

That’s why working on loaded carries in the gym is so valuable. Beyond the benefits of carrying everyday items more efficiently, loaded carries (also called weighted carries) improve shoulder stability, core strength, and postural control against rotation.

Because loaded carries are so versatile—they build strength, increase conditioning, and improve postural imbalances—programming them into your workouts will hinge on your goals and how you train daily. One convenient way to work loaded carries into your routine: Do them as finishers.

Here are three types of carries you can start to incorporate into your training as finishers after your upper-body workouts, using moderate weights.