3 Loaded Carry Finishers to Boost Upper-Body Strength and Calorie Afterburn

Gianluca Fabrizio / Contributor/ Getty Images
At the end of your upper-body workout, grab moderate-weight kettlebells or dumbbells and do this finisher routine.
The exercises are done as supersets. You’ll do two rounds of the ‘A’ superset, resting as necessary only after you finish a round. Then you’ll do two rounds of the ‘B’ superset, resting as necessary only after you finish a round.
As always, make sure you mobilize your shoulders before attempting this shoulder-intensive workout.
Round 1
A1) Front rack carry for 30 seconds
A2) Farmer’s carry for a minute
Round 2
B1) Front rack carry for 30 seconds
B2) Suitcase carry right for 30 seconds
B3) Suitcase carry left for 30 seconds
To advance the exercises, you can either increase the load for the set amount of time, or carry the same load for a longer amount of time.