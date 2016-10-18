The Bikini Competition Workout Plan: Phase 1

Shutterstock

There’s always some debate about how much cardio you should be doing as you get ready for a competition. Much of this depends upon your body type and where you’re starting out from, says Dey. Her prescribed cardio program includes a combination of some type of high-intensity interval training approximately three days a week for 20–45 minutes.

In addition, depending on your fat-loss goals, she recommends another two or three days of steady-state cardio for 30–60 minutes. Start with a plan of 3–5 days a week of cardio in Phase 1. If necessary, you can add either time or days as you progress to Phase 2. In Phase 3, you’ll need to either raise the time and intensity or lower it, depending on where your body-fat levels are at this time. Check with your coach or a trusted adviser to see what works best for you.