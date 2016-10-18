The Bikini Competition Workout Plan: Phase 1

michael neveux/stockfitpix.com
Works: Legs/butt
Pump leg extension: 5 sets of 15, 12, 10, 8, 6; superset with pump leg curl: 5 sets of 15, 12, 10, 8, 6
- Tip: Start with a half rep or pulse, and then the full leg extension or curl.
Neutral-stance smith machine squat: 6 sets of 15, 12, 10, 8, 6, 4
- Tip: Stand with feet shoulder-distance, toes pointed out about 30°.
Elevated smith machine lunge: 4 sets of 8
- Tip: Place front foot on an aerobics step bench.
Stiff-leg barbell deadlift: 5 sets of 15, 12, 10, 8, 6
- Tip: You can also keep your toes elevated slightly by placing the balls of both feet on weight plates.
Barbell booty dip: 4 sets of 12, 10, 8, 6 (shown above)
- Tip: Place a barbell over your hips (use a foam pad for comfort), keeping your shoulders on a bench and your feet flat on the floor, knees bent about 90°. Lift and lower your glutes, pushing the weight up; squeeze your glutes at the top of the movement.
Workout notes
- For supersets, move directly from the first exercise to the second; rest 20–30 seconds after both sets are completed before moving on to the next round.
- For all other exercises, rest 30 seconds before repeating the exercise.
- For sets where the reps decline, add weight in the lower-rep set. In sets where the reps increase, reduce the weight in the higher rep sets, unless otherwise noted.
- Go heavy for the upper-body work. The last couple of reps of each set should be very difficult to complete. “If you can easily finish all of your repetitions within a set, you need to increase the weight,” says Dey.
- Warm up with light weights for two sets of 20 reps for each new body part or when starting your workout.