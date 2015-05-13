10 Foods That Will Keep You Hydrated

ATU Images / Getty Images

Our bodies our primarily made out of water, we need lots of water each day but yet the vast majority of people don’t consume enough. And even if you're a gallon-wielding fitness enthusiast, there's still more for you know about hydration.

What many fail to realize is that hydration is not only about drinking liquids. Many foods also contain water and eating them does add to our daily intake. What’s even better it that these foods also tend to be nutrient dense, (cookies and cake are not hydrating) so we get extra bang for our buck by consuming them. These hydrating foods are primarily fruits and vegetables, super-healthy and rich in nutrients including potassium, fiber, vitamin C, vitamin A and more.

Dehydration can lead to a whole host of problems, from chronic fatigue to decreased sports performance, and failure to be properly hydrated is a subtle yet powerful, easily preventable problem. To figure out your hydration level, weigh yourself before and after your workout and figure out how much “sweat weight” you lost by exercising. Prior to your next workout, be sure to drink that amount of water, adding in these 10 hydrating foods as extra fuel.