Nutrition

10 Foods That Will Keep You Hydrated

Add these water-logged foods to your diet to improve sports performance and avoid dehydration.

by
1 of 11

Eat More Water

10 Foods That Will Keep You Hydrated
ATU Images / Getty Images

Our bodies our primarily made out of water, we need lots of water each day but yet the vast majority of people don’t consume enough. And even if you're a gallon-wielding fitness enthusiast, there's still more for you know about hydration.

What many fail to realize is that hydration is not only about drinking liquids. Many foods also contain water and eating them does add to our daily intake. What’s even better it that these foods also tend to be nutrient dense, (cookies and cake are not hydrating) so we get extra bang for our buck by consuming them. These hydrating foods are primarily fruits and vegetables, super-healthy and rich in nutrients including potassium, fiber, vitamin C, vitamin A and more.

Dehydration can lead to a whole host of problems, from chronic fatigue to decreased sports performance, and failure to be properly hydrated is a subtle yet powerful, easily preventable problem. To figure out your hydration level, weigh yourself before and after your workout and figure out how much “sweat weight” you lost by exercising. Prior to your next workout, be sure to drink that amount of water, adding in these 10 hydrating foods as extra fuel.

2 of 11

Strawberries

Pump Up Your Muscle Meals With A Sweet Flavor

92 Percent Water

Rich in vitamin C, potassium, folic acid and fiber. They also contain the powerful antioxidants anthocyanins, ellagic acid and quercetin. They're also a healthy way to sweeten up your meals.

3 of 11

Cantaloupe

cantaloupe-content

90 Percent Water

Chock full of vitamin A and vitamin C and the fiber, potassium and choline also contribute to heart health.

4 of 11

Cucumbers

cucumbers

95 Percent Water

Besides containing vitamin K, which aids bone health, cucumbers could also help stave off disease. They contain lignans which may decrease the risk of heart disease and several types of cancer.

5 of 11

Watermelon

95 Percent Water

Watermelon has been shown to recover muscle soreness better than a placebo;Watermelon is also fat-free -- it only 40 calories per cup -- and is high in the phytonutrient lycopene, a powerful antioxidant.

6 of 11

Baby Carrots

Westend61 / Getty Images

90 Percent Water

Just 25 grams per serving and rich in vitamin A and beta-carotene.

7 of 11

Celery

celery

95 Percent Water

 A phenomenal low-calorie snack and rich in such phytonutrients as phenolic acids, flavonols and phytosterols.

8 of 11

Tomatoes

Health Benefits of the Jersey Tomato

94 Percent Water

Just 22 calories per medium sized tomato and zero grams of fat. Contain alpha-lipoic acid that helps the body convert glucose into energy.

9 of 11

Spinach

15 Cheap Muscle-Building Foods That Aren't Chicken

91 Percent Water

One of the best sources of dietary potassium and a great non-heme source of iron.

10 of 11

Grapefruit

90 Percent Water

Fat-free, sodium-free and cholesterol-free. Also a great snack that has been used in weight-loss diets for decades.

11 of 11

Broccoli

Broccoli
Maximilian Stock Ltd. / Getty Images

90 Percent Water

A nutrition powerhouse – Just one cup supplies over 100% of your daily vitamin C and vitamin K needs. Broccoli is also extremely high in vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients in relation to calorie content, just 31 calories per cup. A huge staple of the bodybuilder’s diet.

Topics:
Comments