5 Breadless Macro-friendly Sandwiches

Swap out the carbs for something more nutritious.

by RD
Do Without The Bread

Sliced White Bread

A sandwich, by definition, is a food item consisting of two (or more) slices of bread with something between them. One slice of bread can run upward of 100 calories and 15g of carbs, making carbs a heavily feared macro. But fear not—there are breadless alternatives that when paired with the right fixings can turn your favorite sub into a macro-friendly meal. Swapping out bread for produce options, like sliced eggplant and large mushroom caps, can significantly cut carbs and calories, while at the same time providing disease-fighting antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

Click on through to enjoy guilt-free, breadless sandwich ideas that are low in carbs and calories, delivering a hefty dose of muscle-building protein.  

1. Grain-free Eggplant Parm Sub

Eggplant Parm
Don’t be intimidated by its deep purple tint—eggplant’s violet-hued outer layer can be attributed to health-promoting antioxidants, known as anthocyanins. Anthocyanins have been studied for their pharmacological properties, which may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and cognitive decline. The outer skin of eggplants is also full of dietary fiber, which helps regulate blood sugar and lower cholesterol.  

To use eggplant as a bread substitute, slice it horizontally into thick, bun-size pieces, and grill the slices for a few minutes per side, until tender. For an eggplant parm sub, use vertically-sliced, hoagie-style eggplant pieces, and layer with part-skim ricotta, low-sodium tomato sauce, basil leaves, grated Parmesan cheese, and a sprinkle of crushed red pepper. You’ll get 7g of protein per quarter-cup of ricotta used, and an extra 2g of protein per Tbsp of Parmesan cheese. 

2. Breadless BLAT Iceberg Sandwich

Burger Patty With Lettuce and Tomatoes
Lettuce wraps have been around, but did you know you could also slice lettuce into chunks to use as sandwich bread or burger bun substitutes? Iceberg lettuce works best for these buns, due to its crisp, firm texture. Lettuce, particularly iceberg lettuce, is one of the most hydrating vegetables out there, with water content of about 96%. Additionally, iceberg lettuce is extremely low in calories—an entire small head is only 45 calories.

To make this breadless sandwich vessel, cut chunks from a head of iceberg lettuce into the same size and shape as a hamburger bun or slice of bread, or simply layer a few leaves of lettuce on top of each other. Try making a BLAT sandwich with your new bread substitute by using low-sodium turkey bacon and sliced tomato and avocado—you’ve already got the L covered.

You’ll get about 5g of protein per two slices of turkey bacon used, 1g of protein from a few slices of avocado, and an extra 3g of protein if you slather your “bread” with 2 Tbsp of low-fat Greek yogurt instead of mayo.

3. Portobello Mushroom Cap Burger

Portobello Mushroom
Large Portobello mushroom caps are almost identical to the size and shape of hamburger buns, so it seems almost logical to use them to hold your sandwich fixings. Portobello mushrooms are a good source of B vitamins—essential for energy production and nervous system function.

To prepare your mushroom caps, simply roast them in the oven with a little bit of olive oil until lightly browned. Once cooked, these mushroom cap buns develop a pleasant, meaty texture and flavor, which make them the perfect vessel for a basic burger recipe. Use a lean turkey burger patty instead of a beef burger patty to get a whopping 20g of protein without all of the fat. Plus, you’ll get a couple of extra grams of protein from the mushroom caps. Top with low-fat Swiss cheese, roasted red peppers, and sliced red onion to complement the mushroom flavor. 

4. Cauliflower Crust Grilled Cheese

The Best Carb Substitute: Cauliflower
Cauliflower is famous for its versatility as an ingredient substitute in many popular high-carb foods, like fried rice and pizza crust. When mixed with egg and shredded cheese, “riced” and cooked cauliflower can also be molded and baked into a delicious low-carb bread substitute.

Cauliflower is considered a nutrient powerhouse, as it contains an impressive array of nutrients, including fiber, vitamin C, and glucosinolates—compounds studied for their antioxidant and anticancer effects. To make the cauliflower bread, rice it by using a food processor, cook and drain it, then mix it with an egg and a half-cup shredded, low-fat mozzarella cheese. Next form it into bread-shaped pieces on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and bake at 450˚ for 12 to 17 minutes. This softer bread alternative works best in a grilled cheese sandwich recipe.

Try a high-protein version using reduced-fat cheddar cheese, and chive and onion cream cheese spread. You’ll get 1g of protein per Tbsp of chive and onion cream cheese used, and at least 6g of protein per slice of cheddar cheese. You’ll also get some protein from the cheese and egg in the cauliflower bread. 

5. Cloud Bread Breakfast Sandwich

Low-Carb Bread
As the name implies, this light, fluffy, and somewhat cloud-like, grain-free bread is a low-carb miracle bread made from four simple ingredients. Although it doesn’t contain any form of produce like the other bread substitutes, its texture and taste are most comparable to that of real bread.

To make cloud bread, start by beating three egg whites with a quarter-tsp of cream of tartar until stiff peaks form. Combine three egg yolks, three Tbsp of reduced-fat cream cheese, and a packet of sugar substitute, and carefully fold mixture into the egg whites. Scoop the mixture into 10 bun-size rounds onto a lightly greased baking sheet, and bake at 300˚ for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden brown.

What’s especially impressive about these light and airy sandwich rounds is that they’re packed with protein from the egg and cream cheese—almost 5g per two rounds. Try using cloud bread as part of a breakfast sandwich for an extra dose of protein in the morning. Slather with low-fat cottage cheese, and top with scrambled egg whites, Canadian bacon, and scallions. You’ll be starting your day with at least 20g of protein.

