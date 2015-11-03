5 Breadless Macro-friendly Sandwiches

cislander / Getty

Lettuce wraps have been around, but did you know you could also slice lettuce into chunks to use as sandwich bread or burger bun substitutes? Iceberg lettuce works best for these buns, due to its crisp, firm texture. Lettuce, particularly iceberg lettuce, is one of the most hydrating vegetables out there, with water content of about 96%. Additionally, iceberg lettuce is extremely low in calories—an entire small head is only 45 calories.

To make this breadless sandwich vessel, cut chunks from a head of iceberg lettuce into the same size and shape as a hamburger bun or slice of bread, or simply layer a few leaves of lettuce on top of each other. Try making a BLAT sandwich with your new bread substitute by using low-sodium turkey bacon and sliced tomato and avocado—you’ve already got the L covered.

You’ll get about 5g of protein per two slices of turkey bacon used, 1g of protein from a few slices of avocado, and an extra 3g of protein if you slather your “bread” with 2 Tbsp of low-fat Greek yogurt instead of mayo.