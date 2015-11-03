5 Breadless Macro-friendly Sandwiches

The Picture Pantry / Getty
As the name implies, this light, fluffy, and somewhat cloud-like, grain-free bread is a low-carb miracle bread made from four simple ingredients. Although it doesn’t contain any form of produce like the other bread substitutes, its texture and taste are most comparable to that of real bread.
To make cloud bread, start by beating three egg whites with a quarter-tsp of cream of tartar until stiff peaks form. Combine three egg yolks, three Tbsp of reduced-fat cream cheese, and a packet of sugar substitute, and carefully fold mixture into the egg whites. Scoop the mixture into 10 bun-size rounds onto a lightly greased baking sheet, and bake at 300˚ for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden brown.
What’s especially impressive about these light and airy sandwich rounds is that they’re packed with protein from the egg and cream cheese—almost 5g per two rounds. Try using cloud bread as part of a breakfast sandwich for an extra dose of protein in the morning. Slather with low-fat cottage cheese, and top with scrambled egg whites, Canadian bacon, and scallions. You’ll be starting your day with at least 20g of protein.