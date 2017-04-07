5 Ways to Eat Artichokes

1. Roast

Preheat oven to 425°F. Rinse artichoke. Cut off top third and stem. Carefully spread petals open and squeeze in fresh lemon juice; add drizzle of olive oil, minced garlic, sea salt, and Parmesan cheese. Tightly wrap artichoke in aluminum foil and place stem-side down in a baking dish. Bake 60 to 90 minutes, depending on size (60 for medium-size). Let cool, remove foil, and enjoy with dipping sauces or plain.

2. Breakfast

Sauté a handful of spinach and two to three chopped artichoke hearts in a pan with garlic and oil. In a bowl, beat together two to three eggs. Add eggs to pan and scramble. As eggs begin to set, add 2 tbsp goat cheese.

3. Toppings

Drain and rinse artichoke hearts from jar or can. Add to a salad or sauté hearts and mix into bean-based pasta dishes or chop and put on top of pizza to add flavor and texture.

4. Steam & dunk

Rinse artichoke and remove all tough outer leaves. Trim off thorns and cut down stem to one inch. Cut off top third of artichoke. Add lemon slices and garlic to a pot of water and bring to a boil. Place artichoke, stem-side up, in a steamer basket and lower inside pot. Steam for 25 to 40 minutes, until heart is tender when pierced with a knife and leaves peel off easily. To eat, peel off petals and dunk white end into sauce (garlic aioli; oil and vinegar; or lemon, thyme, and olive oil).

NOTE: When you reach the purple center, or the choke, remove and then scrape away all fuzzy parts covering the artichoke heart with a spoon and eat the heart.

5. Pesto

Add 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, 2 cups fresh basil leaves, cup jarred marinated artichoke hearts, 2 tbsp Parmesan cheese, 2 tbsp pine nuts, 1 to 2 garlic cloves, and 1 tsp lemon juice to a blender. Blend until smooth (add a little water to thin if necessary) and top your favorite proteins and pastas.

CHOKE ON THIS: The USDA ranks artichokes as the No. 1 vegetable in antioxidants, which help keep disease at bay.

ABOUT THE R.D.: Jenna Werner is a New Jersey–based registered dietitian. Instagram: @happyslimhealthy